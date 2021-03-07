Calexico Police Briefs: Feb. 26-March 4

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from Feb. 26 through March 4.

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

8:22 p.m.: Police responded to the Walmart store on Rockwood Avenue after the store’s loss prevention officer called in reference to a shoplifter. When police arrived, the loss prevention officer pointed out a subject in some nearby bushes who he claimed to have seen on a security camera taking what appeared to be “underwear and cans” from the store without paying. Police contacted the individual who was eating a sandwich and had several other food items nearby. The subject, who did not have ID, verbally identified himself as “David Miles from Ohio.” Police reviewed the security footage and could only verify that the suspect had stolen cookies and energy bars. The man was booked on charges of shoplifting and released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

8:34 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the U.S. Port of Entry in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle. Customs officers pointed out the driver of the possible stolen vehicle and he informed officers that he had bought the vehicle in Mexicali for $2,000 after seeing it in an ad on social media. The driver showed officers the ad and his text conversation with the seller and said that he had no idea the vehicle was stolen. He also provided officers with the name and phone number of the seller. The vehicle was turned over to Valley Towing for storage and the driver was released without charges.

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

7:27 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to 300 W. Second St. in reference to a stolen vehicle that had been recovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Border Patrol agents told police that a vehicle towing a trailer had been detained after they ran the license plate on the trailer through the National Crime Center Database and it notified them that the trailer had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle claimed that he had borrowed the trailer from a friend in Indio to move some belongings to Mexicali and he was on his way to return it and he was unaware that it had been reported stolen. Police were unable to locate or contact the owner of the trailer as of the time the police report was filed. The trailer was taken to storage and the driver was released without charges.

Calexico police arrested a Phoenix, Arizona, man on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm when officer made contact with man seated in his vehicle in a public parking lot in the 100 block of Paulin Avenue on Feb. 27. Police confiscated, among other items, a bag of .22-caliber ammunition and a .22-caliber handgun located in the trunk. | CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION PHOTOS

5:21 p.m.: An officer on patrol made contact with a subject sitting inside a 2004 Nissan Altima in a public parking lot on the 100 block of Paulin Avenue, a noted high-crime area known for its thefts and drug activity. The lone occupant of the vehicle identified himself as Jose Campos, of Phoenix, Ariz. Campos consented to a personal pat-down search and a search of his vehicle. An officer asked Campos if he uses drugs, to which he answered, “yes, crystal.” The officer asked Campos where the crystal was, and he stated that it was in the vehicle’s center console. Officers searched the console and found a glass pipe with white residue. A further search of the vehicle revealed a bag of .22-caliber ammunition and a .22-caliber handgun located in the trunk. Campos was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm. He was taken to the Calexico Police Department where he was cited and released.

7:16 p.m.: Police responded to the U.S. Port of Entry on First Street after a man was detained trying to cross the border for having two active arrest warrants. Police confirmed the warrants and arrested the man, identified as Arturo Galaviz. Galaviz was later booked into Imperial County jail.

8:32 p.m.: An officer patrolling east Tenth Street noticed reportedly known arsonist Sergio Vargas-Alcantar holding a piece of paper and a lighter and repeatedly lighting the piece of paper on fire. The officer immediately stopped Vargas Alcantar, who initially identified himself as Jose Antonio Alcantar. Vargas-Alcantar has had numerous run-ins with law enforcement in the past. He was arrested for providing a false identity. Vargas-Alcantar was cited and released. The report was forwarded to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office and the arresting officer noted that he believes there is also sufficient evidence to charge Vargas-Alcantar with attempting to start a reckless fire.

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

The Calexico Police Officers Association posted to its Facebook and Instagram pages a series of undated drug possession arrests and seized drugs. The photos were posted March 3. | CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION PHOTOS

2:22 a.m.: While en route to an unrelated call, an officer noticed that a woman had crashed her vehicle into a palm tree. The woman said that she had “blacked out” and didn’t remember the impact. She told police that she’s been having trouble maintaining consciousness. The woman was unable to provide proof of insurance. She was given a deadline to provide her insurance information and warned that she would be cited if she failed to comply.

5:44 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Liverpool Clothing on the 300 block of East Second Street for an alarm activation. Officers discovered that the store’s front window had been broken but were unable to locate a suspect. The owner arrived a short time later and confirmed that nothing had been stolen. The damage to the window was estimated at $400.

9:14 a.m.: Police responded to reports of a domestic violence incident on the 300 block of West Roosevelt Street. A female subject identified as Marycruz Vazquez told police that she had been arguing with her boyfriend, identified as Andres Flores, over him taking a battery for her vape pen and not returning it. Marycruz admitted to striking Flores with a metal baseball bat but said she didn’t hit him hard and was only trying to scare him. She also admitted to scratching his face. Officers noted that Vazquez had a red, swollen forehead, and she claimed that Flores had headbutted her during the argument. Flores told police that he had headbutted her by accident. Flores was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and for outstanding warrants and was taken to Imperial County jail. The officer noted in his report that he believes that there is also sufficient evidence to charge Vazquez with domestic violence.

11:44 p.m.: Police responded to the U.S. Port of Entry Secondary Vehicle Inspection Lane on Second Street in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle. The driver of the 2015 Jeep Cherokee claimed that she had bought the vehicle from a man, identified by his Mexico Voter ID card as Jorge Ruiz Beltran, for $8,000 after responding to an ad on Facebook. Police contacted the owner of the vehicle who refused to press charges. The driver was released and the vehicle was towed for storage.

MONDAY, MARCH 1

4:43 a.m.: Police responded to the 1200 block of Camino Del Rio Street after an on-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent accidentally backed his patrol vehicle into a parked car. Nobody was injured in the accident.

9 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the U.S. Port of Entry on First Street in reference to a missing person who had been located. Police positively identified the juvenile subject as a person who was reported missing by the El Centro Police Department on Feb. 26. The juvenile was in good health and was released to his mother.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

Calexico police arrested a man on suspicion of burglary on Tuesday morning, March 2, when they responded to a burglary in progress at 100 Dool Ave. and discovered the man with various burglary tools in his possession. | CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION PHOTOS

8:45 a.m.: Police responded to a burglary in progress call at 100 Dool Ave., Apartment 2. While conducting a check of the area, officers located the subject attempting to break into an apartment. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary (his name was unavailable), and burglary tools were located nearby.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

1:04 p.m.: Police responded to a vehicle accident on the 2500 block of State Route 111. The accident involved a vehicle colliding with another vehicle while changing lanes and forcing the second vehicle into a fence on the side of the road. Both vehicles and the fence sustained major damages but no injuries were reported.