Border Patrol Agent Killed at Highway 86 Crash Site

SALTON CITY — A U.S. Border Patrol agent helping at a crash scene on Highway 86 near Salton City was struck and killed by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, March 15, according to authorities.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos, who was assigned to the Indio Station, was identified in a statement from the El Centro Sector on Tuesday morning, March 16.

“Agent Flores-Bañuelos … was tending to a vehicle accident on Highway 86 north of (North) Marina Drive in Salton City, California, during a period of limited visibility when he was struck by another vehicle passing through the accident scene. An Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived shortly thereafter, provided first aid, and called for emergency medical personnel,” according to the statement from the El Centro Sector.

The accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. near the Red Earth Casino in Salton City, California Highway Patrol Officer Arturo Platero stated Monday evening.

Platero reported that in addition to the fatality, one person was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley with moderate injuries.

Border Patrol reported that Flores-Bañuelos was transported by ambulance to Pioneers hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the hospital’s medical staff.

Few details were immediately available on Tuesday morning. On Monday, Platero stated the Highway Patrol’s Border Division Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team was on scene investigating.

He added there were multiple vehicles involved in the collision, and it wasn’t clear if the agent was in or outside his vehicle at the time of the accident.

There might have been a temporary road closure at the time of the accident due to inclement weather, presumably the high winds that were experienced throughout the Valley on Monday afternoon.

That could not be immediately verified, but Platero did state on Monday that he could not comment on a weather-related road closure.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we mourn the passing of one of our own, Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino in a statement. “The men and women of the El Centro Sector will be deeply impacted by this tragic loss.”

Flores-Bañuelos leaves behind his wife and three children, according to the El Centro Sector.

The Highway Patrol has directed any further questions regarding the accident to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol.

El Centro Sector officials on Monday stated more information would be released as it becomes available.

NBC/Telemundo in San Diego contributed information to this story.