CALEXICO — Downtown Calexico got a little sprucing up on Saturday morning, March 6, with the help of community empowerment organization, Calexico Needs Change, and members of AmeriCorps Borderlands Imperial Valley and some assistance from City Hall.

Volunteers picked trash and generally helped beautify the areas of First Street through Third Street and a nearby park.

Calexico City Manager Miguel Figueroa, during his city manager report at the special Calexico City Council on Monday, March 8, stated that by assisting in the weekend event, city staff got to hear about some concerns downtown that need addressing, including making it easier for the homeless and others downtown to dispose of trash in downtown bins.

The event appears to have garnered a rather good turnout, with a couple dozen young adults lending a hand.