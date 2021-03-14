LIVE SCORES: Vincent Memorial @ Southwest

Kickoff was at 6 p.m. for this cross-league match-up between the Desert League’s Vincent Memorial Catholic High in Calexico vs. the Imperial Valley League’s Southwest High of El Centro.

Live updates brought to you by Valley Sports Network/Jalen Fong.

First Quarter:

Eagles and Scots trade fumbles in consecutive plays. Scots regain possession at midfield. 8 minutes in 1st quarter.

TOUCHDOWN SCOTS! Noe Saenz takes it in from 3 yards out. Scots lead 7-0. 1:02 left in the 1st.

End of 1st quarter, Scots 7, Eagles 0.

Vincent Memorial Scots score near the end of the first quarter against the Southwest Eagles on Saturday, March 13. | JALEN FONG PHOTO

Second Quarter: (See below)

Timeout on the field. Eagles are driving at the Scots 40. 10:25 till the half.

Eagles long drive nets nothing. Southwest turns it over on downs. Scots still lead 7-0. 7:09 left in 2nd.

Alejandro Cervantes pulls in a 56-yard pass from Elorduy. Scots on the move at the Southwest 37.

Timeout Scots. 2:49 remaining till the half.

EAGLES HOLD FIRM. They turn back the Scots after a 6 minute, 62-yard drive. Two-minute offense for the Eagles. They have the ball with 2 minutes left at the Scots 15.

HALFTIME: Vincent Memorial Scots 7, Southwest Eagles, 0.

Second half kicking off shortly. The Scots will receive the second half kickoff.

Third Quarter:

3 and out for the Scots to start the half. Eagles start the second half at the Vincent 16. 10:36 left in the 3rd quarter.

PICK 6! Esteban Sanchez intercepts Nathan Holguin’s pass and takes it to the house. Scots extend their lead 14-0.

Bad snap by Southwest results in a safety. Scots lead 16-0. 9:41 left in the 3rd.

Elorduy’s pass intercepted in the end zone. Eagles take down 16 points. 8 minutes left in the 3rd.

Turnover bug strikes again for Southwest. The Eagles fumble it for the third time in the game. Scots take over at the Southwest 32.

Elorduy takes it in himself. 6-yard TD scamper increases Vincent’s lead, 23-0. 5:38 left in the 3rd.

Freshman Logan Jungers checks in for Southwest at QB.

Both teams are trading fumbles. Scots come up empty in 3rd and goal. Vincent leads 23-0. 1:40 left in the 3rd.

TOUCHDOWN SCOTS! It only takes them one play. A 30-yard connection from Elorduy to Diego Luna extends the Scots’ lead to 30.

End of the 3rd quarter. Vincent Memorial Scots 30, Southwest 0.

Fourth Quarter:

Another touchdown for the Scots. This time, a 16-yard grab by Benjamin Garza. 37-0 Scots.

GAME OVER! Vincent Memorial comes up victorious in this first game of the 2021 football season, defeating Southwest High, 37-0.