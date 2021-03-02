15 Dead in a ‘Gruesome’ Accident North of Holtville

HOLTVILLE — Some 15 people died after an early-morning accident Tuesday, March 2, that was described as a “gruesome scene” by Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada.

A photo showing a Haven and Sons truck crushed against a Ford Expedition at the corner of Highway 115 and Norrish Road northwest of Holtville on Tuesday, March 3, was being shared via Twitter. The photo is credited to Mac Colson, a television producer out of Arizona. At least 12 people were confirmed dead from the collision by an Imperial County fire official. | COURTESY IMAGE

The accident was a collision involving a Ford Expedition, a large sport-utility vehicle, and a tractor-trailer rig hauling two trailers at the intersection of Highway 115 and Norrish Road about two miles northwest of Holtville.

“I counted 12 dead on the ground. The rest were all critical who were flown out or taken by ambulance. There are two more who probably won’t make it. We could have 14 when all of this is done,” Estrada said by phone several minutes after he had left the scene.

El Centro Regional Medical Center officials held a Facebook press conference shortly after 9 a.m. to report that 14 people were dead at the scene and one other had died while at the El Centro hospital.

Some 27 passengers were in the Ford Expedition and three victims were flown from the scene and seven person (including the individual who died at the hospital) were transported to ECRMC, according to hospital nurse manager Judy Cruz.

Two victims were also transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, Cruz said.

Estrada said Holtville Fire Department was the first on scene to an accident that California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident page stated was called in around 5:50 a.m. and reported as a rollover and vehicle fire in which “approx 20 ppl got out of the veh” and “some were running away from the veh.”

Estrada confirmed that about 20 people were seen running from the SUV that he said ran a stop sign in the area and was T-boned by the tractor-trailer owned by Havens company.

Two helicopters were filmed landing at the scene and multiple agencies could be witnessed tending to victims of the accident after daylight hours in a Facebook Live video posted to a farmworkers group page.

Some media reports state that four helicopters were sent to the scene. The same reports are stating that patients were being transported to both El Centro Regional Medical Center and Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Cruz said that numerous helicopters had been called to provide support in the aftermath of the accident.

ECRMC officials stated another press conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Facebook Live.

News crews were arriving on scene from all over the Southern California region, with the crash being reported on CNN and on Mexicali news stations.

California Highway Patrol was reportedly bringing a specialized investigation unit from San Diego to probe the crash scene, Estrada said.

It wasn’t clear whether this was a U.S. Border Patrol-related incident, yet the Highway Patrol site said among the first agencies advised by 5:56 a.m. was Border Patrol, which apparently seized the Expedition at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol incident page.

It was not clear from the CHP page whether Border Patrol had already been on scene at the time it was reported.

Estrada could not say whether this was a Border Patrol incident, nor could he say whether a pursuit was involved when asked.

No one has yet speculated through official sources whether these were undocumented immigrants in the Expedition.

Calls in to Holtville fire were not immediately returned.

The story is developing.

A REACH helicopter can been seen landing near Highway 115 following a traffic collision in which at least 12 people were reported dead at the intersection of Highway 115 and Norrish Road northwest of Holtville on Tuesday morning, March 3. | STILL IMAGES FROM FACEBOOK VIDEO SHOT BY MARIO GOMEZ

First responders from various law enforcement agencies can be seen tending to the injured in a traffic collision in which at least 12 people were reported dead at the intersection of Highway 115 and Norrish Road northwest of Holtville on Tuesday morning, March 3. | STILL IMAGES FROM FACEBOOK VIDEO SHOT BY MARIO GOMEZ

El Centro Regional Medical Center officials are seen during a Facebook Live press conference, where they provided details about the fatal traffic collision at Highway 115 and Norrish Road outside Holtville. Some 15 people were confirmed dead so far. | FACEBOOK LIVE CAPTURE

