13 Dead in ‘Gruesome’ Accident North of Holtville

HOLTVILLE — Thirteen people were dead ranging in ages from their early 20s to 50s, including a 22-year-old driver from Mexicali, after an early-morning traffic collision on Tuesday, March 2, that was described as “gruesome” by Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada.

During an afternoon press conference at the scene of the accident on Highway 115 and Norrish Road northwest of Holtville, a California Highway Patrol official said 12 people died at the scene and one died in El Centro Regional Medical Center.

Earlier reports from El Centro Regional placed the number of dead in the accident at 15, including 14 at the scene and one in the hospital’s emergency room.

Highway Patrol officials disputed the hospital’s information during an 11:30 a.m. press conference.

The accident was a collision involving a maroon Ford Expedition, a large sport-utility vehicle, and a tractor-trailer rig hauling two empty trailers at the intersection of 115 and Norrish about two miles outside Holtville.

“I counted 12 dead on the ground. The rest were all critical who were flown out or taken by ambulance. There are two more who probably won’t make it. We could have 14 when all of this is done,” Estrada said by phone several minutes after he had left the scene earlier in the day.

Neither U.S. Border Patrol nor any other law enforcement was involved in the accident, said Highway Patrol Border Division Chief Omar Watson during both press conferences, after a reporter asked whether this was a Border Patrol pursuit turned fatal.

The official said it was too early to tell what exactly caused the accident, but the Expedition, which had 25 individuals inside, was heading west on Norrish when it drove into the path of the semi, which was heading north on Highway 115.

How fast the vehicles were traveling has yet to be released, Watson said.

Estrada said the Expedition had ran a posted stop sign, but Watson said that was not known at this point in the investigation, which he said is ongoing.

The 69-year-old driver of the big-rig, which was owned by Haven & Sons, sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he was stable, Watson reported.

Also earlier, ECRMC officials had reported that 28 individuals were in the SUV.

Earlier reports also came from El Centro Regional that “children” were involved in the accident, yet Watson clarified at the afternoon press conference that there was a 16-year-old survivor but no “young children” in the Expedition.

Watson said that the ages of the deceased ranged from 20 to 55, and the ages of the injured ranged from 16 to 55.

He added that many of the victims had been ejected onto the roadway, or were “walking wounded who pulled themselves from the vehicle.”

Some of the injured were extricated from the SUV by first responders, Watson added.

The Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigative Team from the San Diego-area Border Division was on scene, and Watson said investigators would be there through the entirety of the crash probe. The roadway was still closed as of 3:30 p.m., and Watson said earlier in the day that he had no idea how long the road would remain closed to traffic.

Watson said the driver of the SUV had been identified as a 22-year-old out of Mexicali, and he died at the scene.

Many of the occupants of the Expedition did not speak English, and Watson said it was not known whether they were undocumented immigrants or farm laborers. He added that the Mexican consulate had been brought in to help notify families and determine where the victims were from.

Identification from some of those involved in the wreck was found among the wreckage, but Watson would not say whether any of the IDs were United States documents or from Mexico.

Media from throughout the region peppered Watson with questions regarding residency, immigration status, and whether bringing in the consulate was standard procedure in cases like this.

Watson said the identity, destination, or many facts about those involved were not known, but because of the crash site’s proximity to the border, all available resources were being utilized.

“We owe it to the families of those that were killed and injured to do a thorough investigation,” Watson said, adding later that the Highway Patrol’s focus was on the traffic-accident investigation and helping notify family members about their kin.

Meanwhile, El Centro Regional officials held two Facebook press conferences, one at 9 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.

ECRMC’s Judy Cruz, a nurse manager at the medical center, reported (incorrectly) that 28 passengers were in the Expedition and four victims were flown from the scene to Desert Regional Medical Center’s trauma unit. She added seven persons (including the individual who died at the hospital) were transported to ECRMC.

Three victims were also transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, Cruz said.

Two stabilized victims were later transferred from ECRMC to University of California Medical Center in San Diego, said ECRMC emergency department physician, Dr. Shavonne S. Borchardt, during the second Facebook Live press conference.

Watson later said that at least one victim was transported to a Scripps facility in the San Diego area.

ECRMC CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward first confirmed that children were involved in the accident, but he did not differentiate between teens or younger children.

Dr. Borchardt reported that the patients from the collision had injuries “ranging from fractures to head injuries, life-threatening head injuries, chest injuries.”

Watson was asked the same question later in the day, but all he would say was there were “minor to very severe injuries … too many to discuss.”

At the start of the second ECRMC press conference, Dr. Edward said that a member of the Mexican consul in Calexico was at the hospital, and added that the patients in the hospital were not being referred to as “undocumented immigrants”; rather, Edward said they were just “patients.”

The implication was that these were Mexican nationals involved in the accident, although residency status was never confirmed by any official sources at the time of the press conferences. Watson would not speculate about the immigration status of those in the SUV, despite continued questioning to that effect.

Estrada said earlier in the day that Holtville Fire Department was the first on scene to an accident that Highway Patrol’s traffic incident page stated was called in around 5:50 a.m. and reported as a rollover and vehicle fire in which “approx 20 ppl got out of the veh” and “some were running away from the veh.”

Estrada confirmed that about 20 people were seen running from the SUV that he said ran a stop sign in the area and was T-boned by the tractor-trailer owned by Havens company.

Watson later described that the semi had plowed into the left side of the Expedition and shoved it the shoulder of the road.

As for time of call, Watson kept saying that the accident was reported to the Highway Patrol’s El Centro dispatch center after 6 a.m., although the CHP website says differently.

Two helicopters were filmed landing at the scene and multiple agencies could be witnessed tending to victims of the accident after daylight hours in a Facebook Live video posted to a farmworkers group page.

Some media reports state that four helicopters were sent to the scene. The same reports are stating that patients were being transported to both El Centro Regional and Desert Regional.

Cruz said that numerous helicopters had been called to provide support in the aftermath of the accident.

Regardless, by noon numerous news helicopters circled the site, sending video feeds to national media outlets broadcasting live online, and presumably, on television.

News crews were on scene from all over the Southern California region, with the crash being reported on CNN, in the New York Times, and on Mexican news stations.

A Highway Patrol traffic incident page stated that among the first agencies advised by 5:56 a.m. was Border Patrol, which according to the traffic incident website “seized” the Expedition at the scene. But the SUV remained at the scene as the investigation continued into the afternoon.

Two pieces of cellphone video were shared with this newspaper earlier in the afternoon, but the contents were too grotesque to include as part of this story.

One video was shot from a dash-mounted camera, and showed numerous bodies strewn along the roadway as the vehicle drove by the crash site.

The second video appeared to be from the cellphone of a first responder, showing law enforcement and fire crews attempting to open the doors to the Expedition. The camera pans into the SUV to find what appears to be a 16-year-old boy visibility conscious but grimacing in pain, and at least one woman, whose body was partially ejected from the Expedition, appears to be dead. Other bodies can be seen in the background.

Watson said the afternoon press conference would be the final of the day. It wasn’t clear whether any of updated information would become available on Tuesday.

