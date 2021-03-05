Holtville Kinders to Return to Campus March 9, Other Grades to Follow

HOLTVILLE — After almost a year of distance learning, Holtville Unified School District announced it will resume in-class instruction for transitional kindergarten through sixth grade as early as Tuesday, March 9.

A return to the classroom will be done is a staggered fashion, starting Tuesday with one transitional kindergarten class at Finley Elementary, kindergarten students at Pine School, and kindergarten students at Freedom Academy, the district’s charter school, according to a statement sent out Thursday afternoon, March 4.

“Finley and Pine students that opt to attend in-person instruction will begin to attend for three hours per day, two days per week with the intention of increasing the number of in-person instructional days,” the statement described. “Freedom Academy students will be contacted for their scheduling.”

In-person instruction at this time would still be voluntary, the statement clarified, with alternative instruction options continuing to be available to those who choose not to send their students back in person.

The statement notes that each school site will be reaching out individually to parents with students in these respective grades to provide detailed information. Although those choosing to continue to have their children attend distance learning, their current schedule will continue to apply. The district plans to phase in “additional grade levels at each school site in the weeks that follow.”

The announcement came in the form of a letter addressed to Holtville Unified parents, signed by district administration and principals of the city’s two elementary schools, middle school, and high school.

In the letter, the district confirmed it has met the COVID safety plan guidelines required by the Imperial County Public Health Department and the state of California to resume in-class instruction as COVID positivity rates and cases have decreased.

“We received the great news that our plan was approved,” the statement noted. “HUSD will reopen in a staggered fashion to ensure that preparations are in place to maintain the safety of all students and staff.”

Students allowed back in school will be required to adhere to all restrictions in place through the district guidelines including:

Masks/Face coverings for all students and staff.

Students and staff must observe social-distancing protocols.

All staff, students, and any others entering the school campus must comply with check-in procedures, including daily temperature checks and COVID symptom questionnaires.

Parents and other members of the public can access Holtville Unified’s complete COVID-19 plan by visiting the website at https://www.husd.net/en/covid-19/covid-19-safe-reopening-plan