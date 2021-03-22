SoCalGas Gifts MANA Scholarship Program $10K

IMPERIAL — Southern California Gas Co. recently presented a $10,000 grant to MANA de Imperial Valley for the organization’s college scholarship program, according to press release.

The grant will support scholarships for 11 college students, supplying them each with the financial support to cover costs for tuition, books, housing, and other expenses. Scholarships will be awarded to students selected by the MANA de Imperial Valley chapter.

“SoCalGas is proud to partner with MANA de Imperial Valley to support students within the communities we serve,” stated Deborah McGarry of SoCalGas in the press release. “The pandemic has been a challenge for so many families in so many ways, and my hope is that this grant will assist some students to achieve a bright future.”

“MANA de Imperial Valley has witnessed the compounded financial need for students and their families as a result of the pandemic. We strategized and leveraged the support of community partners such as SoCalGas that understands scholarship support matters more now than ever to assist marginalized and underserved students wanting to attend college,” stated Martha Singh, MANA scholarship co-coordinator.

“MANA is grateful SoCalGas was proactive in hearing the echoing worries of students and agreed to align with MANA’s mission; to increase scholarship disbursements, alleviate financial barriers, and minimize inequities for students seeking a higher education,” Singh added.

MANA provides scholarships each year to local high school and Imperial Valley College students committed to supporting the Mission of MANA. The annual Las Primeras Scholarship Fundraiser serves as a source to fund MANA’s scholarship program as well as the generous donations of local businesses and the chapter membership, according to the release. This year’s scholarship deadline is April 1. Applications are available on the chapter’s website www.ivmana.org

MANA de Imperial Valley is a local chapter of MANA, A National Latina Organization. MANA is a nonprofit, advocacy organization established in 1974. The Imperial Valley chapter has been in existence for over 25 years with a mission to empower Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy, according to the release.