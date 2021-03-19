REC with Us: Virtual Family Bingo on March 19

Home
The Calexico Recreation Department would like to invite the community to join us for Virtual Family Bingo this Friday, March 19 at 3 p.m. via Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/calexicorecreation) and Zoom. All ages are welcome to participate. To register please email recreation@calexico.ca.gov or give us a call at (760) 768-2176. Bingo cards will be emailed to you to print at home or you can stop by for printed copies at the Recreation Department inside the Calexico Community Center at 707 Dool Ave. Calexico, CA 92231.

