REC with Us: Calling All Master Builders!

CALEXICO — Do you love to build? Can’t resist a pile of Legos?

A Calexico Recreation Department staff member works on a pile of Lego building blocks. | COURTESY PHOTO

The Calexico Recreation Department invites you to celebrate Children’s Day with: “It’s a Lego World Exhibit.” This event is open to all master builders of all ages (children and adults.)

Everyone is welcomed to build, no skills needed to participate. Build at home using your own Legos or similar building product. Make it a family event, build, create or paint anything, even if it is not Lego themed.

Any visual art depicting children or art created by children will be accepted. Electronic art submissions will be accepted for those individuals living outside the Imperial County. Paintings and photographs must be framed, and there is no registration fee to participate in the exhibition.

All your creations will be displayed at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center for the community to admire on April 27-30.

An opening reception will be at 6 p.m. April 27.

Lego projects or art can be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 13-14. Projects should be picked up on May 10.

Remember, children can turn in ANY kind of art and any theme, Lego themed or not. Adult artists have the option of a Lego theme or art depicting children. Both children and adults can submit photographs, paintings, sketches, drawings, sculptures, and Lego creations.

Deadline to register is Monday, April 12. Interested artists and little Lego builders may REGISTER HERE and may contact us at 760-357-5575 and 760-768-2176 for additional information.