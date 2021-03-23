I-8 Nighttime Full Freeway Closures Start March 24

EL CENTRO — As work progresses on the Interstate 8/Imperial Avenue Interchange Project in El Centro, the state Department of Transportation advises motorists that crews will close all lanes on eastbound I-8 from Forrester Road to Highway 86/Fourth Street on Wednesday, March 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to install falsework, or temporary structures used for support during construction.

One lane of westbound I-8 will also be closed during this time with the remaining lanes open to traffic, according to a Caltrans press release.

The work requires closing westbound I-8 from Highway 86/Fourth Street to Forrester on Thursday, March 25, and Sunday, March 28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There are tentative plans to close the same section of eastbound I-8 overnight Wednesday, March 31, during the same time.

Detours are as follows:

Detour for eastbound I-8 closures: Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at Forrester Road and travel north to Evan Hewes Highway east to Highway 86/Fourth Street south to the I-8 connector.

Detour for westbound I-8 closures: Westbound traffic will be detoured to exit at Highway 86/Fourth Street and travel north to Adams Avenue/Evan Hewes Highway west, to Forrester Road south to the I-8 connector.

The recommended detour maps for the full interchange closure can be found at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11/current-projects/i8-imp-interchange.

Access to businesses and medical facilities will continue via the detour.

The I-8/Imperial Avenue Interchange Project removed the existing bridge and eastbound on- and off-ramps and will reconstruct the structure and the on- and off-ramps in both directions. Construction will include a new entrance loop ramp from southbound Imperial Avenue to eastbound I-8 and create access to the city of El Centro’s upcoming extension of southbound Imperial Avenue to city areas south of I-8.

Project construction began spring 2020.