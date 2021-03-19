CALEXICO — Monday, March 8, was International Women’s Day, and to celebrate the Calexico Recreation Department and the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center presented the 2021 Women in the Arts Virtual Art Exhibit.

Submissions for the 2021 Women in the Arts Virtual Art Exhibit at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center are shown. | VIDEO IMAGE

With some 22 artists and 86 art pieces spanning from paintings, drawings, photography, and even hand-painted sneakers, the Recreation Department put together the 10-minute video exhibit you see above.

Artists hailed from Calexico, Heber, El Centro, Imperial, Holtville, Salton City, Mexicali, and Nurnberg, Germany.

A special thank you to the Calexico Arts Council for sponsoring the exhibit.

It’s a Lego World Exhibit

The Recreation Department and the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center invites the public to celebrate “Creativity, Inclusion, and Children’s Day” be entering a piece in this exhibit.

Legos are ideal, but any visual media is accepted, and pieces by adults should depict children, or any artwork created by children will be accepted.

The exhibit is open to children and adults.

Electronic art submission for individuals who reside outside the Imperial County will be accepted.

Paintings, drawings, and photographs must be framed.

Registration is free and the deadline Monday, April 12. Drop-off date is April 13 and 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave.

REGISTER HERE

For additional information, please contact us at culturalarts@calexico.ca.gov , 760-357-5575 or 760-768-2176.