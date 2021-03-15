CALEXICO — Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Memorial Library offers various virtual story times via Zoom for children ages 0-10 on a weekly basis.

Our story times include sharing of books, songs, fingerplays, crafts, and movement activities.

A framed photo of local children and an active Zoom session featuring youths participating in one of several weekly story time sessions is shown. | VIDEO CAPTURE

It is never too early, or too late, to introduce children to the world of books and reading. When children are exposed at an early age to books and reading, they are more likely to perform better once they enter school, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Children will be equipped with pre-literacy skills needed for school success: they will be interested in books and reading; they will know the names of things; they will notice letters and words; they will know how to handle a book and more.

Story times foster quality time for families, especially during the difficult times we all are living.

Children look forward to meeting their new friends through our programs. Parents often express their appreciation of the library for offering these activities that keep their children busy and engaged.

Storytime offerings include:

Baby Time: offered at 5 p.m. Mondays. This activity lasts 20 to 25 minutes and it is geared toward babies up to 2 years old, but older children are always welcome. Board books, songs, and fingerplays are featured.

Storytime: offered at 2 p.m. Wednesdays. This activity lasts 45 minutes to one hour. Target audience is preschoolers (ages 3-5), but younger and older children are always welcome. This activity includes a craft activity. Every month, the library offers 25 craft packets on a first come, first served basis.

Mindful Storytime: offered every other Friday at 2 p.m. (see library’s calendar for dates https://calexicolibrary.org/calendar ). This activity lasts from 45 minutes to one hour. It features books on mental health and wellness (such as anxiety, emotions, how to be brave, how to be a friend, etc.). It also includes songs, flannel book stories, and a movement activity provided by the sports coordinator from the Calexico Recreation Department.

If you would like your child to join us, send us an email to library@calexico.ca.gov requesting it.

Lizeth Legaspi is library manager at Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. The phone number is 760-768-2170. Visit the library online at calexicolibrary.org