CALEXICO — Camarena Memorial Library is getting ready to celebrate, along with the community, National Library Week in April.

During National Library Week, libraries across the nation celebrate the value that libraries provide to their community and the contributions of its employees. During this time, library use, and support is more than ever encouraged.

Our doors are closed, but our services are OPEN. The Camarena Memorial Library closed its doors to the public a year ago, but at the same time, opened it curbside services and has continued to promote library use through its many virtual programs and services in addition to book checkouts.

National Library Week will be celebrated April 5-8 at Camarena Memorial Library. The library will continue to offer its regular scheduled programming such as Baby Time, Crafty Tuesdays, Storytime, Anime/Manga Club, Let’s Talk conversation group, and ESL classes. In addition, we are encouraging the community to join us in the following activities:

Picture That Book! Send us a picture of you with your favorite book/audiobook or the current book you are reading. You may include a message to encourage others to read. All ages are welcome. Pictures submitted will be shared on the library’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/camarena.memorial

Do You Love Your Library? Do you love your library, its staff, books, services and/or its programs? Tell us why. Send us a video or a message so that we can share with the community. Submissions will be shared via Facebook.

If You Were an Author: This is a drawing and writing activity for all ages as well. Those interested in participating, may stop by the library and pick up a printout to complete the activity or request the template to be sent via email. All submissions will be shared on the library’s Facebook page during National Library Week. The library’s address is 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico, CA 92231.

Send your submissions to library@calexico.ca.gov The deadline to submit your participation in these activities is Friday, April 2. If you would like to see all activities offered, please check our monthly calendar of activities at https://calexicolibrary.org/calendar