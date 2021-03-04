Leticia Plancarte-Garcia was appointed permanent director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 2, according to a county press release.

Leticia Plancarte-Garcia, director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services | COURTESY PHOTO

The appointment of Plancarte-Garcia, who had been serving the department in an interim capacity, took effect Tuesday, the release stated.

“With her wealth of knowledge and experience regarding mental health and the valuable services ICBHS provides, we trust that Ms. Plancarte-Garcia will continue to faithfully lead the department and our community of mental health professionals,” county board Chairman Michael Kelley stated in the release.

“As we enter into our post-pandemic recovery, her appointment demonstrates the board’s commitment to our community’s health, well-being, and safety,” he added.

Plancarte-Garcia has been a dedicated county employee since 1991, when she began her career with ICBHS working in the Children and Adolescent unit.

In her tenure at ICBHS, she has experience serving as a case manager, rehabilitation specialist, program supervisor, deputy director, and assistant director.

“I look forward in continuing to cultivate a well-trained and professional workforce and developing constructive relationships with community partners to serve the needs of our community by providing the best care possible,” Plancarte-Garcia stated. “Thank you to my staff, county administration, and the Board of Supervisors for the continuous support throughout my career with the County of Imperial.”

As director, Plancarte-Garcia will oversee and direct the department’s administration and the services provided by five clinical divisions: Children and Adolescents, Youth and Young Adults, Adults and Older Adults, Substance Use Disorders, and the Triage Unit. This includes 16 regional outpatient clinics, six school-based programs, and a variety of programs and services funded under the Mental Health Services Act.

The mission of ICBHS is to provide quality professional services to achieve independence and community integration for individuals suffering from mental illness and substance abuse, according to the release.

Plancarte-Garcia, a Calexico native, earned her Master’s Degree of Social Work from San Diego State University and Master’s Degree of Public Administration from National University.