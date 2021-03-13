The Imperial County Farm Bureau is seeking a new executive director following the resignation of current Executive Director Brea Mohamed.

The announcement came in an email to Farm Bureau members and the public in which Mohamed addresses the resignation in a personal note alongside a solicitation for director applicants.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing to our membership that I have submitted my resignation to the Imperial County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. Advocating on behalf of farmers and ranchers is, and always will be, something I am passionate about,” Mohamed writes.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed these past three years with Farm Bureau, and it will be extremely difficult to say goodbye to a role that has become such a large part of me and my identity. I will forever be grateful for this opportunity, the memories I have made, the relationships I have built, and the growth I have experienced. It has been an honor to serve this organization and our membership as Executive Director,” she writes.

In closing, Mohamed states: “I will continue to serve in my role throughout the recruitment, selection, and transition process for my successor. Please consider helping us in this search process by forwarding the job announcement below to anyone you think may be an appropriate fit for Farm Bureau.

Applicants for the position are being accepted through email until noon April 1.

The post states applicants should email a resume and cover letter to farmbureauic@gmail.com and questions about the position can be directed toward Mohamed at brea@icfb.net

Basic functions of the position, according to the post, include the responsibility of implementing Farm Bureau policies and activities, and for supervising the daily operations of the bureau and adherence to the bureau’s mission.