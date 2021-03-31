In Sports

TENNIS: Scots Dominate Singles in Matchup With Calexico

Vincent Memorial freshman Catalina Uribe delivers a serve while her teammate Leticia Bazua waits at the net during a match against Calexico High on Monday, March 29. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
Vincent Memorial Catholic freshman Catalina Uribe serves during her match against Calexico High School on Monday, March 29. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

CALEXICO — Led by victories in five of its six singles matches, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School tennis team defeated Calexico High, 11-6, in a matchup on the Calexico High campus on Monday, March 29.

The Vincent Memorial girls’ singles players, Leticia Bazua, Devorah Duarte, and Marisa Uribe, delivered impressive 6-0 sweeps in their three matches.

On the boys’ side, the Scots’ Federico Duarte won his set, 6-0, while teammate Jorge Mario Martinez won his 6-1.

The lone singles’ point for the Bulldogs came from Aaron Galvan, who was able to upend Vincent Memorial’s Vincente Teran, 7-5.

Calexico earned three points in the boys’ doubles category as the team of Ivan Sandoval/Aaron Galvan defeated the Scots’ Jorge Valenzuela/Diego Aldridge, 6-3. Also, it was Calexico’s Vidal Castaneda/Ethan Noriega beating Jose Carlos Navarro/Leonardo Monroy, 6-2, and the Bulldogs’ Donato Rosas/Mario Gallo defeating Diego Monroy/Juan Manuel Hodges, 6-0.

In girls’ doubles, Vincent Memorial’s Catalina Uribe/Leticia Bazua beat Calexico’s Gwenyth Rodriguez/Yulianna Gastelum, 6-1. The Scots’ Yvonne Villalobos/Romina Trejo defeated Samantha Alvarez/Andrea Morillon, 6-3, while the Bulldogs’ Kristen Noriega/Alexa Gastelum beat Ana Marisa Honold/MaritzaTalavera, 6-1.

In mixed doubles, Calexico’s only point came from the team of Donato Rosas/Victoria Ochoa who beat the Scots’ Juan Manuel Hodges/Ana Marisa Honold, 6-1.

Vincent Memorial’s mixed doubles wins came from Federico Duarte/Marisa Uribe over Ethan Ibarra/Andrea Morillon (6-0), Diego Aldridge/Romina Villareal over Mario Gallo/Kristen Noriega  (6-4), Vincente Teran/Devorah Duarte over Jose Zavala/Alexa Gastelum  (6-1) and Jose Carlos Navarro/Maritza Talavera over Marco Trejo/Carla Vizcaino (6-0).

Calexico High School senior Donato Rosas returns a shot during the Bulldogs’ match against Vincent Memorial Catholic on the Calexico High campus on Monday, March 29. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
