Imperial Valley grower, landowner, and former elected official Michael Abatti has filed a petition for “writ of certiorari” with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District’s decision in Abatti v. Imperial Irrigation District, according to a press release from Abatti and his legal team.

Michael Abatti, Imperial County farmer

Abatti is seeking to overturn a previous appellate court ruling that asserts Imperial Irrigation District is the “sole owner” of water rights in the Valley, and farmers do “not (have) an appurtenant water right” but rather are entitled merely to “water service” that is subject to modification by the district at its discretion, the press release states.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the petition was filed. The press release from Abatti is dated Monday, March 29.

The Imperial Irrigation District was just made aware of Abatti’s filing to the nation’s highest court on Tuesday, March 30.

“I have not seen news release … but our legal counsel is aware of it,” said IID spokesperson Antonio Ortega. “It was shared with the board today.”

The “writ of certiorari” petition, which means to be “fully informed” and seeks to have an appellate court review a case at its discretion, is arguing that the California appellate court ignored federal law and the Supreme Court’s prior ruling in Bryant v. Yellen (1980) regarding the rights of Imperial Valley farmers, the Abatti release states.

In the Bryant case to which the Imperial Irrigation District was a party, according to the release, the district had argued that farmers, not the district, owned water rights which were appurtenant to their lands consistent with federal law under the provisions of “§ 8 of the 1902 Reclamation Act,” which provides “(t)he right to the use of water acquired under the provisions of this (Reclamation) Act shall be appurtenant to the land irrigated, and beneficial use shall be the basis, the measure, and the limit of the right.”

The Supreme Court agreed.

Abatti’s legal apparently asserts, according to the press release, the IID abandoned this position in its defense of its 2013 Equitable Distribution Plan that Abatti contested as being unfair to farmers.

“Abatti described the district’s reversal of its prior position on water rights as being politically motivated by non‐farming interests in the Imperial Valley,” the release stated.

Following a trial court ruling in which Abatti prevailed on the merits of his case in an Imperial County Superior Court under Judge Brooks Anderholt, the district appealed the ruling to the Fourth District Appellate Court, which reversed many of the trial court’s rulings, including the finding that farmers owned a protectable interest in the water, according to the Abatti press releaase.

A petition for review by the California Supreme Court was subsequently submitted by Abatti and denied.

“The case is significant to the farmers in the Imperial Valley and other areas across the western United States served by federal reclamation projects where landowners depend on a secure and protectable interest in the water they use to support their farms,” the press release reads.

“The Imperial Valley is one of the nation’s largest farming districts supporting an agricultural economy of over $2 billion annually. Two‐thirds of the nation’s winter vegetables are grown in Imperial Valley,” the release states.