SAN YSIDRO — The only school in the Imperial Valley playing indoor sports is Vincent Memorial Catholic School in Calexico, and the girls’ basketball team opened its COVID-shortened season with a convincing, 47-27, victory over San Ysidro here Friday, March 26.

The Scots were given the OK to begin indoor sports by the Catholic Diocese of San Diego and its girls’ basketball team is the first high school team in the Imperial Valley to be allowed indoors for practice and play.

Vincent Memorial, the defending Manzanita League champion, went to the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship game in 2020, coming up just short and losing a thriller to Hoover High of San Diego, 63-61.

Against San Ysidro on Friday, March 26, the first quarter looked like two teams who hadn’t been on the hardwood for a while with the Scots leading, 3-2, after the first eight minutes. Vincent Memorial would carry that slim lead into the halftime locker room, 14-13.

The halftime pep talk by head coach Jesus Gonzalez worked wonders as the Scots came out roaring in the third quarter, outscoring San Ysidro 19-3, and taking a 33-16 lead into the final quarter.

Leading the way for Vincent Memorial was junior Bella Gonzales with 11 points.

Scots’ senior Delta Nelson had 10 points and fellow seniors Brianna Balli and Kamila Jaime had nine points each.

Vincent Memorial is back on the road on Wednesday, March 31, when the Scots travel to Escondido to take on Classical Academy.