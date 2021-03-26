LIVE VIDEO: Brawley @ Imperial

IMPERIAL — The Imperial Tigers football team hosts the Brawley Union Wildcats at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in an Imperial Valley League battle at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26.

The livestream of the game is brought to you by Valley Sports Network (VSN).

FIRST QUARTER: 8-0, Brawley.

FIRST QUARTER: 14-0, Brawley.

SECOND QUARTER: 14-6, Brawley.

HALFTIME: 14-6, Brawley over Imperial.

THIRD QUARTER: 20-6, Brawley.

FOURTH QUARTER: 20-6, Brawley over Imperial.

FOURTH QUARTER: 26-6, Brawley.

FINAL SCORE: Brawley Wildcats 26, Imperial Tigers 6.