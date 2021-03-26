LIVE AUDIO: Southwest @ Calexico

CALEXICO — In the Calexico High football squad’s home-opener, the Bulldogs host the Southwest Eagles of El Centro at Ward Field in Calexico at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26.

Listen live to “Bulldog Radio,” with Vic Carrillo and John Moreno on AM-990.

FIRST QUARTER: Touchdown, Bulldogs! 7-0, Calexico. 3:32 left in the quarter.

FIRST QUARTER: Calexico leads 7-0 as the quarter ends.

SECOND QUARTER: 13-0, Calexico. 4:59 left in the half.

HALFTIME: 13-6, Calexico.

THIRD QUARTER: 13-6, Calexico.

FOURTH QUARTER: 13-6, Calexico over Southwest.

FOURTH QUARTER: 19-6, Bulldogs! Five minutes to go.

FOURTH QUARTER: Eagles score! 19-12, Calexico. 1:45 left in the game.

FOURTH QUARTER: Southwest is attempting an onside kick!

FINAL SCORE: Calexico Bulldogs 19, Southwest Eagles 12.