SEELEY — Calexico High School junior Brianna Gallegos and senior Madison Longton powered the Bulldogs’ girls’ cross-country team to an Imperial Valley League dual-meet victory over Central Union High at Sunbeam Lake near Seeley on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Calexico High School junior Brianna Gallegos crosses the finish line in first place to lead the Bulldogs’ girls’ team to an Imperial Valley League dual-meet victory over Central Union at Sunbeam Lake Park near Seeley on Saturday, Feb. 26. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Calexico won the girls’ race, 24-31, with Gallegos earning the top spot in the 3.1-mile run with a time of 22 minutes, 11.80 seconds. Longton came in a close second with a time of 22 minutes, 16.98 seconds.

“I was very confident throughout the race. It was a really competitive race in the beginning,” Gallegos said. “I really enjoyed being able to run with my teammates and get better than our first race.”

The IVL cross country season is being run at Sunbeam Lake Park every Saturday and Tuesday. The only exception is when a team is scheduled to travel to Palo Verde of Blythe on a Tuesday.

“Today we saw a lot of improvement in our squad,” Luis Rodriguez, Calexico’s girls’ cross country coach, said on Saturday. “The kids are getting back that feeling of racing every week.”

Clarissa Gonzales was the top finisher for Central, taking third with a time of 22 minutes, 59.55 seconds.

The results from the girls’ race were:

Brianna Gallegos, junior, Calexico (22:11.80)

Madison Longton, senior, Calexico (22:16.98)

Clarissa Gonzales, senior, Central (22:59.55)

Andrea Garcia, junior, Calexico (23:09.75)

Kayla Mesa, junior, Central (25:30.92)

Leslie Linarez, sophomore, Central (25:35.92)

Jocelyn Olague, freshman, Central (26:26.42)

Sarha Ojeda, junior, Calexico (28:09.00)

Rebeca Gonzales, freshman, Calexico (28:18.01)

Myla Mora, freshman, Central (28:20.23)

Estrella Estrada, sophomore, Central (33:30.15)

Central Boys Edge Calexico

The Central Union boys’ squad had four of the top-five finishers on Saturday, Feb. 26, and defeated Calexico, 20-36, in their IVL dual-meet at Sunbeam Lake Park.

For the Spartans, it was senior Michael Zuniga (17:27.93) finishing in first place, followed by teammate, senior Pedro Carrion (17:35.96). Senior Daniel Pinela (17:48.61) was the Bulldogs’ top runner in third place, followed by Central senior Edgar Mendez (19:07.17) in fourth and Spartans’ sophomore Daniel Zavala in fifth (19:59.42).

The boys’ results were:

Michael Zuniga, senior, Central (17:27.93)

Pedro Carrion, senior, Central (17:35.96)

Daniel Pinela, senior, Calexico (17:48.91)

Edgar Mendez, senior, Central (19:07.17)

Daniel Zavala, sophomore, Central (19:59.42)

Damian Torres, senior, Calexico (20:24.56)

Luis Jimenez, freshman, Calexico (20:36.58)

Hector Lopez, junior, Central (21:13.13)

Jacob DeSantiago, senior, Calexico (21:20.47)

William Wright, sophomore, Central (22:18.40)

Angel Chavez, senior, Calexico (23:44.70)

Francisco Vargas, sophomore, Central (28:28.59)

Calexico High School senior Damian Torres makes his way through the cross-country course at Sunbeam Lake Park near Seeley on Saturday, Feb. 26. The Bulldogs’ boys’ equal lost to Central Union in their Imperial Valley League dual meet. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Calexico’s next IVL dual meet is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, against Imperial, back at Sunbeam Lake. Central will make the trek to Blythe on Tuesday, March 2, to run against Palo Verde.

Southwest Gets Walkover vs. Brawley

Southwest High School’s boys’ and girls’ teams got walkover wins against Brawley as the Wildcats were unable to field enough runners to register a team score in either race.

This is the second consecutive week the Wildcats weren’t able to field enough runners to register a team score.

Eagles’ sophomore Steven Gomez won the boys’ race with a time of 18 minutes, 8.95 seconds. Brawley’s Jaasiel Contreras won the girls’ event with a time of 20 minutes, 38.26 seconds.

Results from the boys’ race were:

Steven Gomez, sophomore, Southwest (18:08.95)

Dominik Kirkpatrick, senior, Brawley (18:11.77)

Joseph Taylor, junior, Brawley (18:20.88)

Miguel Ramirez, sophomore, Southwest (18:43.89)

Matthew Angulo, freshman, Southwest (23:43.98)

Grant Becker, junior, Southwest (23:48.64)

Matthew Herrera, junior, Southwest (26:14.07)

Results from the girls’ race were:

Jaasiel Contreras, senior, Brawley (20:38.26)

Sidney Garcia, junior, Southwest (21:21.76)

Julitza Alvarez, senior, Brawley (21:47.68)

Lilandra Padilla, sophomore, Brawley (23:25.15)

Julissa Vizcarra, junior, Southwest (24:14.06)

Geneva Garcia, junior, Southwest (25:31.06)

Lucy Contreras, sophomore, Southwest (25:51.22)

Adalie Espinoza, senior, Southwest (26:23.68)

Elizabeth Hernandez, freshman, Southwest (30:10.79)

Southwest’s next dual meet comes against Holtville on Tuesday, March 2, at 4:30 p.m. at Sunbeam Lake. Brawley has a bye on Tuesday, but will run against the Vikings on Saturday, March 6, at Sunbeam Lake.

Tigers Take a Bite Out of Vikings

After having a bye the first weekend of competition, the Imperial boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams came out strong on Saturday, beating Holtville in both races.

The Tigers won both the boys’ and girls’ races by identical, 23-38, scores.

Vikings’ senior Alan Jimenez continued to set a blistering pace this season, setting a season-best 15 minutes, 52.25 seconds time to win the boys’ race. Imperial took seven of the next eight spots to claim the team victory.

Holtville freshman Lillian Strahm won her second consecutive IVL dual meet, finishing with a time of 20 minutes, 53.23 seconds.

Results from the boys’ race were:

Alan Jimenez, senior, Holtville (15:52.25)

Aidan Vargas, senior, Imperial (18:03.04)

Victor Paniagua, senior, Imperial (18:22.20)

Julian Reyna, sophomore, Holtville (19:36.08)

Jorge Manzano, senior, Imperial (19:39.69)

Axel Abrica, senior, Imperial (20:32.20)

Daniel Ortega, sophomore, Imperial (21:32.51)

Noel Ocejo Rodriguez, freshman, Imperial (21:53.49)

Israel Vargas, freshman, Imperial (22:05.03)

Javier Hurtado, junior, Holtville (22:06.41)

Diego Macias, senior, Imperial (22:45.79)

Anthony Robbins, senior, Imperial (23:19.90)

Gannon Strahm, freshman, Holtville (24:10.42)

David Magallon, freshman, Holtville (27:15.23)

Results from the girls’ race were:

Lillian Strahm, freshman, Holtville (20:53.23)

Natalie Lopez, junior, Imperial (20:57.43)

Angelique Graham, sophomore, Imperial (23:14.19)

Amanda Strahm, senior, Holtville (23:26.54)

Elyssa Martinez, junior, Imperial (25:10.51)

Amalia Cardona, sophomore, Imperial (25:39.83)

Arely Ortega, freshman, Imperial (25:41.55)

Fernanda Chavez-Ibarra, junior, Imperial (26:34.77)

Bianca Zarate, junior, Imperial (26:39.05)

Danytza Sandoval, junior, Holtville (26:42.67)

Jazmine Wilson, senior, Imperial (26:43.61)

Emily Singh, senior, Imperial (26:44.84)

Diana Acuna, junior, Holtville (27:25.58)

Melissa Torres, senior, Holtville (27:34.05)

Myckenzie Wright, sophomore, Holtville (32:03.05)

Mariel Estrada, junior, Holtville (37:23.55)