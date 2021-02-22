The Calexico Recreation Department is giving away 100 Google Home Smart Speakers (not necessarily the model or style shown) free to qualifying residents. | COURTESY IMAGE

CALEXICO — The Calexico Recreation Department, in collaboration with the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging, the California Department of Aging, and the California Department of Technology, is looking to close the digital divide in the community by giving away 100 Google Home Smart Speakers free to qualifying residents, according to a press release.

The requirements are:

Must be 60 years of age, or an informal caregiver of an older adult, or an informal caregiver of an adult with a disability.

Must not currently own a Google/Nest.

Must not own similar smart speaker device: i.e., Alexa, Echo, Facebook Portal.

Must have access to a smartphone.

Must have Wi-Fi network.

Must complete three short surveys.

Accept device “As-is.”

Agree to establish a Google account (to connect device).

“You can use your new smart speaker to set timers, set alarms, play music, set medication reminders, call people, get news and weather updates, and most importantly, to stay connected with family and friends,” according to the city Recreation Department press release.

Call the Recreation Department at 760-768-2176 to participate.