CALEXICO — Vo Neighborhood Medical Clinic will host its first mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic on Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Calexico 10 Theatre parking lot (2441 Scaroni Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a press release.

“The clinic will be for Imperial County residents age 65 and older and will be by appointment only,” according to the Vo Neighborhood Medical Clinic press release.

About 1,000 doses of vaccine will be available for the clinic, the release states.

Those interested must register by filling out an electronic form at ttvomd.link/covidvax and emailing a scanned copy of their identification and insurance cards (those without insurance are also accepted) to covid19@vomedicalcenter.com or by coming in-person to Vo Neighborhood Medical Clinic in Calexico at 222 E. Cole Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, according to the release sent out early Feb. 20.

Registrants will receive a confirmation of their appointment via text. Seniors who cannot fill out the form online can go in person to register. No phone pre-registrations, the release states.

On Sunday, attendees should access the clinic by entering Scaroni Avenue through Jasper Road by taking Highway 111 to access Jasper Road.

All attendees should arrive at their scheduled appointment time in a vehicle, wearing a face covering and short-sleeved shirt. Registrants will need a cellphone screenshot or print out of their appointment confirmation and a picture ID showing date of birth, according to the Vo press release.

There will be no registration on-site, the release states, anyone who does not have an appointment will be turned away.

After the vaccination dose has been administered, attendees will remain on site for at least 15 minutes for observation. Please wait at a designated parking stall until cleared to leave by the medical staff.

For more information or additional assistance, seniors 65 and older can contact Vo Neighborhood Medical Clinic via email at covid19@vomedicalcenter.com or by phone at 760-352-2551.