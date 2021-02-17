Imperial County Schools Can Now Re-Open, According to State Guidelines

Sunflower Elementary School students in El Centro recite “the Dinosaur Poem” during a class presentation in this 2017 photo. It’s been nearly a year since most students in Imperial County have been inside a classroom due to the pandemic. The Imperial County Public Health Department on Wednesday, Feb. 17, announced that TK-sixth-grade students would be allowed to return to the classroom for in-person instruction. | COURTESY FILE PHOTO

The Imperial County Public Health Department and the Imperial County Office of Education announced on Wednesday, Feb. 17, that Imperial County has reached the threshold to permit elementary schools to reopen.

The adjusted case rate necessary to allow the reopening of elementary schools is 25 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, and Imperial County is currently at 18.4, according to the press release.

So far, three local elementary schools have submitted their COVID Safety Plans to the Public Health Department and to the state.

“It is encouraging news that Imperial County has reached the threshold in COVID-19 case rates to allow our elementary schools to reopen for in-person instruction. Following state guidelines, grades TK-6 can reopen in counties where the adjusted case rate has been below 25 per 100,000 residents for five days,” the release from Public Health states.

Imperial County reached that mark on Friday, Feb. 12, the release states. Elementary schools in Imperial County may now submit their COVID Safety Plans to the state and county public health departments and may reopen for in-person instruction seven business days after doing so.

“The Imperial County Office of Education remains committed to guiding and supporting our local districts in addressing the impacts of COVID-19. The road ahead for our schools will be challenging on many fronts long after students have returned to campus. We look forward to working together to serve our students, families, and community,” stated Dr. Todd Finnell, superintendent, Imperial County Office of Education.

Check back for more information. The story is developing.