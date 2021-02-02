Derailed train cars can be seen along a stretch of train tracks north of the 600 block of Woodward Avenue in El Centro on Tuesday morning, Feb. 2. Some 31 train cars went off the railroad tracks around 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

(UPDATED 9:45 a.m. Feb. 2) EL CENTRO — After a 30-car train derailment blocked north-south access on several El Centro roadways, the 500 though 700 blocks of Woodward Avenue were being evacuated as a precaution late Monday night, Feb. 1, and early Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, according to scanner traffic.

What appears to be a Union Pacific Railroad employee surveys the scene of a train derailment in El Centro on Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, that sent 31 train cars off the track. The derailment occurred around 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Initially the derailment was reported around 11:15 p.m. as a possible hazardous materials situation, because it was believed the train was hauling liquid petroleum gas tanker cars, prompting the evacuation of the neighborhoods around Woodward, scanner chatter indicated.

However, according to radio reports, train company officials informed first responders that the cars were empty. Still, El Centro Fire Department officials were continuing to conduct their own assessment, and a drone was reportedly being deployed to check for leaks from the sky.

Officials on scene described the 30 train cars as being on their side.

Meanwhile, scanner traffic reported that as evacuations continued around 11:45 p.m., El Centro Public Works Department officials were being asked to open the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Complex on Adams Avenue as a location where the evacuees could go for about an hour.

Authorities were dispatching available first responders to the 500 and 600 blocks of Woodward to direct evacuees, via a public address system, to the sports complex.

A derailed tanker car that crushed a railroad crossing signal when it tipped on its side is seen near North Sixth Street in El Centro on early Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, as an El Centro Fire Department crew member monitors the scene. Some 30 cars derailed along the Union Pacific Railroad line from just east of Sixth Street to Imperial Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

There were unconfirmed reports that Imperial Avenue access was also blocked by the derailment, but that was unclear as of late Monday night. Yet officials could repeatedly be heard saying that access through Eighth and Sixth streets was cut off by the derailment, which reportedly extended northward behind McClure’s Trailer Park off North Sixth Street. That was the location of the last derailed car, according to scanner reports.

It wasn’t clear how many departments were called in to assist El Centro Fire Department, but aid was requested from Calexico fire crews to cover El Centro’s Station No. 1 while its firefighters provided assistance at the derailment scene and with evacuation. County fire was also called in to assist.

An early medical-aid request was called off after “no visible injuries” were seen at the derailment site, according to radio reports.

Union Pacific Railroad officials were reportedly on scene and moving sections of the train, but it wasn’t clear whether the tipped cars had been turned upright.

No additional information was immediately available.

Numerous public safety agencies converged on the scene of a 31-car train derailment in El Centro on Monday night, Feb. 1, and early Tuesday, Feb. 2, that prompted the evacuation of the residents of the 500 through 700 blocks of Woodward Avenue as a precaution. Initially, reports were that a gas leak had occurred when numerous liquid petroleum gas tankers flipped onto their sides, but the tank cars ended up being empty. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

A 30-car trail derailment occurred along a stretch of Union Pacific Railroad tracks (red line) from east of Sixth Street to Imperial Avenue in El Centro. North-south access was blocked at Eighth Street and Sixth Street (black dots) and reportedly access was limited or blocked at Imperial Avenue (white dot). | GOOGLE MAP