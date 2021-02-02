A 30-car trail derailment occurred along a stretch of Union Pacific Railroad tracks (red line) from east of Sixth Street to Imperial Avenue in El Centro. North-south access was blocked at Eighth Street and Sixth Street (black dots) and reportedly access was limited or blocked at Imperial Avenue (white dot). | GOOGLE MAP

EL CENTRO — After a 30-car train derailment blocked north-south access on several El Centro roadways, the 500 though 700 blocks of Woodward Avenue were being evacuated as a precaution late Monday night, Feb. 1, and early Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, according to scanner traffic.

Initially the derailment was reported around 11:15 p.m. as a possible hazardous materials situation, because it was believed the train was hauling liquid petroleum gas tanker cars, prompting the evacuation of the neighborhoods around Woodward, scanner chatter indicated.

However, according to radio reports, train company officials informed first responders that the cars were empty. Still, El Centro Fire Department officials were continuing to conduct their own assessment, and a drone was reportedly being deployed to check for leaks from the sky.

Officials on scene described the 30 train cars as being on their side.

Meanwhile, scanner traffic reported that as evacuations continued around 11:45 p.m., El Centro Public Works Department officials were being asked to open the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Complex on Adams Avenue as a location where the evacuees could go for about an hour.

Authorities were dispatching available first responders to the 500 and 600 blocks of Woodward to direct evacuees, via a public address system, to the sports complex.

There were unconfirmed reports that Imperial Avenue access was also blocked by the derailment, but that was unclear as of late Monday night. Yet officials could repeatedly be heard saying that access through Eighth and Sixth streets was cut off by the derailment, which reportedly extended northward behind McClure’s Trailer Park off North Sixth Street. That was the location of the last derailed car, according to scanner reports.

It wasn’t clear how many departments were called in to assist El Centro Fire Department, but aid was requested from Calexico fire crews to cover El Centro’s Station No. 1 while its firefighters provided assistance at the derailment scene and with evacuation. County fire was also called in to assist.

-Advertisement- It's Ok, Seek Help! Get More Information Here

An early medical-aid request was called off after “no visible injuries” were seen at the derailment site, according to radio reports.

Union Pacific Railroad officials were reportedly on scene and moving sections of the train, but it wasn’t clear whether the tipped cars had been turned upright.

No additional information was immediately available.