New Imperial County Fire Substation Possible for Seeley

The Imperial County Fire Department's Seeley substation at 1828 Park St. is shown. The simple corrugated metal building with twin bay doors could be replaced by a new location and cooling center to be built on a piece of land at 1862 W. Evan Hewes Highway. The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 9, voted unanimously to spend $131,000 on the land and related fees and buy the parcel from the Smith Family Living Trust. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Imperial County officials are looking at a new fire substation location and cooling facility in the unincorporated community of Seeley.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to purchase a piece of land at 1862 W. Evan Hewes Highway in Seeley from the Smith Family Living Trust during its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The property is intended to serve as a future fire substation and cooling center facility, said Andrea Gonzales with the County Executive Office. The county plans to spend just more than $131,000 for the purchase of the property, escrow, and title fees. Those funds come from the county’s Endowment for Capital Projects Account, which is also known as the Tobacco Fund.

The future development of the fire substation and cooling center facility will be funded through California Community Development Block Grant program, she said. A funding contract was executed in December.

The development will replace the current leased fire station building at 1828 Park St. in Seeley, she said.

There is no anticipated impact to the general fund as the project purchase is through the Tobacco Fund and building would be through a grant, she added.

Supervisor Luis Plancarte motioned to approve the purchase, with Supervisor Luis Escobar seconding. It was approved through a unanimous vote.