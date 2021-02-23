Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) speaks from the Assembly floor on Tuesday, Feb. 2. | COURTESY PHOTO

SACRAMENTO — The Legislature approved several measures as part of the COVID-19 relief early budget package to bring immediate assistance to individuals, small businesses, nonprofits, and others, according to a press release from Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella.

These legislative budget actions approved on Monday, Feb. 22, are part of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature’s $9.6 billion pandemic emergency relief package and included funding for initiatives Garcia has championed such as Golden State Stimulus payments, small business grants, the farmworker Housing to Harvest program, and childcare assistance, the release states.

“The Legislature has come together with Governor Newsom on a COVID-19 relief early budget package that will send $600 stimulus checks and other critical assistance to our most vulnerable Californians, small businesses, and nonprofits. Our legislative actions approved funding for several initiatives we have been championing such as the Golden State Stimulus, small business and nonprofit grants, the farmworker Housing to Harvest program, and childcare assistance,” Garcia stated in the release.

“We are grateful to secure these emergency aid funds and remain laser-focused on our regional pandemic priorities including ensuring equitable distribution of vaccine supplies and other resources needed to combat COVID-19 in hard-hit areas like ours,” he added.