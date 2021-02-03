COURTESY PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

Imperial County officials announced that a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic for senior citizens age 65 and older, for first doses only, has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4, at Imperial Valley College from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be for Imperial County seniors only, and by appointment only, according to a press release from the Imperial County Public Health Department.

About 1,300 doses of vaccine will be available for the clinic.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine at the clinic can schedule an appointment by going to http://tinyurl.com/3vlf25qq and click on the “65 years of age and older” tab.

Those without access to a computer and internet can schedule an appointment by calling 442-265-6700 or 442-265-7033. Please note that the number of operators is limited for those scheduling their appointment by phone and there could be a longer wait when using this method.

Public Health staff will be taking protective measures at the vaccination event and anyone arriving to the clinic with symptoms of COVID-19 will be unable to receive the vaccination on that day, according to the release.

Attendees should take a picture ID that includes their date of birth. In addition, attendees are required to wear a face covering and encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

The event is being hosted by the Imperial County Public Health Department, Imperial Valley College, Imperial County Office of Emergency Services, and other partner agencies.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a mass vaccination event for our community,” stated Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Public Health Officer. “We know that our community is interested in receiving their vaccine in a variety of settings including at (drive-through) clinics and fortunately we received enough vaccine this week to make this a possibility. We are grateful for the partnership we have developed with Imperial Valley College that has allowed us to use their campus to provide this important service to our community.”

Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, Michael Kelley stated, “Due to the partnership we have established, we are excited about the opportunity to offer the vaccine to our senior community in this large-scale setting. I want to thank all the individuals who are working very hard to put this event together.”

“Imperial Valley College is honored to host the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on site. We sincerely thank Imperial County Office of Emergency Services, Imperial County Public Health Department and every medical and allied health professional who is directly supporting our COVID-19-impacted community. IVC is the community’s college and we are committed to continue to serve Imperial County as best as possible,” stated Dr. Martha Garcia, superintendent/president at Imperial Valley College.

Clinic attendees are encouraged to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time and will need to arrive in a vehicle. Individuals should also expect to stay no less than 15 minutes after they receive their vaccine for observation.

Entrance to the clinic will be through the north side of the college campus via southbound traffic on Old Highway 111 (please see map for additional information).

This will not be the only mass vaccination event that is planned for Imperial County. As larger allocations of vaccine arrive to the area, other mass vaccination events will be scheduled.

For more information or additional assistance, seniors 65 years and older may contact the Imperial County Public Health Department COVID-19 Information Line at 442-265-6700 or Area Agency on Aging Information Line at 442-265-7033.