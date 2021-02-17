Cadaver Dogs Alert to Ruins of Mayan Hotel

El Centro Fire Department personnel, members of an Orange County search and rescue crew, and at least one agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives can be seen surrounding an opening on the east side of the burned-out Mayan Hotel that caught fire late Saturday night, Feb. 13. Cadaver dogs from out of the area were brought in to search the ruins of the vacant building on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and the dogs had alerted to the presence of something several times throughout the day. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

El Centro Fire Department personnel with the help of various agencies from outside the area continued to search for the potential remains of an individual inside the charred ruins of the Mayan Hotel on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Earlier in the day a pair of cadaver dogs on loan from an out-of-county public safety agency had alerted to a location amid the debris that could signify the location of a dead body, El Centro fire Battalion Chief Cedric Ceseña said.

However, Ceseña said, the cadaver dogs might have alerted to the scent of a previous death of an individual that had occurred while the hotel was in operation.

Members of an Orange County search and rescue crew, at least one agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency were seen at the Mayan site on Sixth and State streets in downtown El Centro on Wednesday.

As little recently as 3 p.m. Wednesday, the cadaver dogs continued to alert to something inside the building, which caught fire late Saturday night, Feb. 13, and burned through the end of the day Monday, Feb. 15.

El Centro fire crews could never do an adequate search of the building the night of the fire because the heat, flames, and smoke were too intense by the time they arrived around 11:15 p.m. By 11:30 a third alarm had been called and as many as 31 fire personnel and three aerial ladder trucks were dousing the three-story building with water in an attempt to protect nearby structures as flames lept some 10 feet into the air at times.

The former hotel-turned-apartment-complex had been closed since around 2018 and had been boarded-up for several months. Ceseña said during an interview on Sunday, Feb. 14, that the building was frequented by squatters who were known to break in and take shelter in the building, although it had no power or natural gas running to it.

In mid-December, there was a smaller fire inside the Mayan. When El Centro fire crew arrived, they had to rescue a woman — presumably a transient — from inside the structure after another person outside the building informed firefighters someone was inside, Ceseña said.

No one was outside the Mayan when fire crews responded on Feb. 13, he added.