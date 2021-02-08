A wrapped ball of cocaine weighing 66 grams with an estimated value of $6,600 was found by U.S. Border Patrol agents Friday evening, Feb. 5, near the intersection of Dool Avenue and First Street. | COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol recovered illegal drugs thrown over the international boundary fence into Calexico in two separate events over the weekend, according to a press release.

The first incident occurred late Friday evening, Feb. 5, near the intersection of Dool Avenue and First Street, when agents working in downtown Calexico found an abandoned package laying on the ground.

The second incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 7, about 6 p.m., near the intersection of Heber Avenue and First Street. Agents working in the area found an abandoned package near the border fence, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agents transported the packages back to the Calexico Border Patrol station for further processing.

The package from the first seizure yielded a positive result for the characteristics of cocaine when tested with a narcotics test kit. The cocaine discovered weighed 66 grams and had an estimated value of $6,600, according to the release. The second seizure tested positive for methamphetamine, which weighed about 158 grams and had an estimated value of $3,900.

El Centro Sector agents turned over the drugs to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Deported Sureño Gang Member Apprehended

CALEXICO — Border Patrol agents arrested a gang member Friday afternoon, Feb. 5, west of the Calexico West Port of Entry, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents arrested a member of the Sureño gang on Friday, Feb. 5. | COURTESY PHOTO

The incident occurred when agents assigned to the El Centro station arrested a man for illegally entering the United States some 29 miles west of Calexico and transported him to an El Centro Sector facility for immigration and criminal history screening.

Records checks revealed the man, a 33-year-old Mexican national, was a member of the Sureño gang who had a prior conviction for re-entry in the United States after being previously removed. The individual also had arrests/convictions for driving while under the influence and domestic violence, according to the press release.

Additionally, he was ordered removed from the this country on July 12, 2017.

The gang member is being held in federal custody pending federal prosecution for re-entry in the United States after being previously removed.

Immigrant Sex Offender Arrested

CALEXICO — Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented immigrant early Feb. 3 who had a prior conviction for a sexual offense with a minor, according to a press release.

Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender just west of Calexico on Feb. 3. | COURTESY PHOTO

The incident occurred about 2:45 a.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico station encountered a man who illegally entered the U.S. about three west of the Calexico West Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him for further processing, including a criminal record check.

Records checks revealed the man, a 50-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico, had previously been convicted on June 25, 2008, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor out of Hamilton, Ohio. He was subsequently sentenced to 12 months in prison for his sex crime.

The man was processed criminally for re-entry in the United States after being previously removed and will be held in federal custody pending his hearing.

In fiscal 2021, which began Oct. 1, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and/or removed eight individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual-offense charges, according to the Customs and Border Protection press release.