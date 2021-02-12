Unidentified U.S. Border Patrol agents assist an undocumented immigrant woman who was trapped by swift currents and the thick vegetation along the bank of the All-American Canal on Thursday morning, Feb. 11. | COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant woman from thick “vegetation and a dangerous undertow” at the All-American Canal several miles east of Calexico on Thursday morning, Feb. 11, according to a press release.

Border Patrol remote video-surveillance system operators from the Calexico station observed four persons on the bank of the All-American Canal about 16 miles east of Calexico at 7:01 a.m., at which time agents responded to the location and arrested the four undocumented immigrants.

Members of the group informed the agents they were missing a female who could possibly be trapped in the thick vegetation along the bank of the canal, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.

Around 7:50 a.m., agents in the field, along with Border Search Trauma and Rescue agents, located and rescued the missing woman, also an undocumented immigrant, who was trapped in the swift water. The dense brush and undertow were impeding her from climbing out of the canal, the release states.

The group declined medical attention and were transported to the El Centro Sector immigration rally point, where they were deported back to Mexico.