CALEXICO — The members of Calexico-based pop punkers Sweet Orange were asked to name their “Desert Island” records: if stranded at sea on a desert island, which seminal albums (either influential or just favorite jams, from start to finish) would be required listening.
Reyes “Kings” Ortiz, 24, of El Centro, drums:
- “Chinese Fountain” by The Growlers (2014)
- “The Frights” by The Frights (2013)
- “Freedom is Free” by Chicano Batman (2017)
Quintin “Q” Millan, 22, of Calexico, bass/vocals:
- The White Album (“Weezer”) by Weezer (2016)
- “Pacific Daydream” by Weezer (2017)
- “The Getaway” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers (2016)
- “Everything Seems Like Yesterday” by The Frights (2020)
- “California” by blink-182 (2016)
Ricardo “Richie” Zuniga, 22, of Calexico, lead vocals/lead guitar:
- “City of Evil” by Avenged Sevenfold (2005)
Fernando “Ferny” Beltran, 21, of Calexico, rhythm guitar:
- Wallows (the band; Ferny did not name an album)