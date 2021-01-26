IID Seeks Participation in Strategic Planning Process

Imperial Irrigation District headquarters in Imperial. | COURTESY PHOTO

Dedicated to establishing a roadmap that has clear, ambitious goals and expectations of improving service, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors has launched a strategic-planning process that seeks participation from the people the district represents, according to a Jan. 25 press release.

“We want to hear the ideas and the opinions of those we serve,” IID board President James C. Hanks stated in the release. “We really want to know what matters most to you.”

With the help of the public, the district intends to create a 2021 Annual Strategic Plan that sets goals for the district and work plans to reach those goals.

Creating the annual plan is a process to set a strategic direction at the beginning of the year for the full year’s work with the participation of the full board and community, according to board Vice President JB Hamby.

“Once established, this will be an instruction manual for the rest of the year, helping us focus on what’s important for the people we represent,” Hamby stated.

The public is asked to provide written input by Feb. 28. To do so, please visit www.iid.com/annualplan and click on the red “Click to Participate” button. Participants will be taken to a user-friendly online public comment form.

In addition to the online option, the IID Board of Directors is expected to discuss, in public session, one to three topics per board meeting culled from the input as agenda items during the first quarter of 2021, inviting active public participation and verbal and written input in the strategic planning process during these discussions.

Directors will compile board and community input and draft a plan to be presented for potential action that will be followed by work plans to operationalize the 2021 Annual Strategic Plan. As the year progresses, the plan will be reviewed and evaluated for effectiveness, according to the press release.