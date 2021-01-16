LOGO COURTESY OF COMITE CIVICO DEL VALLE

Comité Cívico del Valle, in partnership with the California Wellness Foundation, the Latino Community Foundation, and the California Endowment, has launched the Health Equity and Action for Latinos (HEAL) Program to provide grants to local community groups working to address community needs around COVID-19, health, food access, housing, chronic disease, environmental pollution, labor conditions, and legal aid, along with other community needs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed deeply rooted inequities and health disparities in the Imperial Valley region that contributed to discordant outcomes in vulnerable groups such as agricultural workers, low-income families, and immigrants,” according to a Comité Cívico del Valle press release. “Additionally, local non-profits and community groups have been historically underserved and underfunded, and it has become increasingly challenging to address the disadvantages experienced by the communities we serve.”

The HEAL IV Advisory Committee thoughtfully selected the following 12 community groups to grant a combined total of $100,000: