The sign to the Bureau of Land Management’s Cahuilla Ranger Station at 4500 Gecko Road in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area is shown. | COURTESY PHOTO

The Bureau of Land Management El Centro field office is seeking public input on a draft environmental assessment analyzing the impacts of a proposed replacement of the Cahuilla Ranger Station located in Imperial County. The new facility would better serve the needs of the public as well as BLM medical staff, law enforcement, and park rangers, according to a BLM press release.

“We are excited for the construction of a new facility that will better support the (Off-Highway Vehicle) community and others who take advantage of the recreation opportunities within the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area,” El Centro Field Manager Ryan Chatterton stated in the release.

The proposed project would replace the existing ranger station located at 4500 Gecko Road, including construction of a new building, parking area, and storage facility. The new 12,500-square-foot ranger station is designed to be fully accessible to people with disabilities and would include public reception and first-aid areas, restrooms, a maintenance workshop, and office space for BLM employees.

The 30-day public comment period will close on Feb. 19. The BLM will evaluate comments received during the public comment period to determine if all relevant issues related to the decision-making process were identified.

For more information on the project and to review the draft environmental assessment, visit https://go.usa.gov/xAwZK. Public comments may be submitted through the website; by email to: aswilliams@blm.gov; by fax to Attn: Alexia Williams at 760-337-4490; or by mail to Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Alexia Williams, 1661 S 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243.

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in a comment, members of the public should be aware the entire comment, including personal identifying information, could be made publicly available at any time. While the public may ask the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.