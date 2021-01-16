Suspect in May 2020 Shooting Arrested in Calexico

Agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Office’s Fugitive Recovery Task Force place a suspect they helped execute a felony arrest warrant against in the back of a Calexico police vehicle to be transported to the El Centro Police Department on Friday afternoon, Jan. 15. The suspect, Anthony Bojorquez of El Centro, was tracked to downtown Calexico and taken into custody by several agencies assisting El Centro police detectives. Bojorquez was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm in connection with a shooting in El Centro on May 31. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

CALEXICO — Several agencies assisted the El Centro Police Department in executing a felony arrest warrant in downtown Calexico on a man wanted in connection with a May 31 shooting who El Centro police had been watching as a “person of interest” for some months, Assistant El Centro Police Chief Robert Sawyer said Friday evening, Jan. 15.

Agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Office’s Fugitive Recovery Task Force go through the vehicle of a felony arrest warrant subject they helped El Centro police detectives apprehend in the city of Calexico on Friday afternoon, Jan. 15. The suspect, Anthony Bojorquez of El Centro, was tracked to downtown Calexico and taken into custody by several agencies assisting El Centro police. Bojorquez was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm in connection with a shooting in El Centro on May 31. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

A judge signed the arrest warrant earlier in the day Friday for El Centro resident Anthony Bojorquez, who El Centro police detectives, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Recovery Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and Calexico police officers tracked down in the 200 block of East Second Street in Calexico around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sawyer said.

When officers swarmed on Bojorquez, Sawyer said they recovered a weapon from his vehicle, a silver four-door, late-model Nissan Sentra.

In addition to being held on the warrant, which was for assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm and another firearm-related charge that Sawyer did not disclose, Bojorquez was also arrested on suspicion of one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The suspect is in his 20s, Sawyer said, adding he did not immediately have access to Bojorquez’s date of birth.

Few details were available about the circumstances surrounding the felony arrest warrant. All Sawyer could saw was that the shooting apparently occurred somewhere on Woodward Avenue in El Centro on May 31. However, after obtaining the call logs for May 30 through June 1, no shooting was reported.

Sawyer didn’t say how long Bojorquez had been a person of interest in the shooting, but he said the case was submitted to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office in November, with the warrant just being signed Jan. 15.

No other information was available, and the story is still developing. Sawyer said he expects more information to be released in the case early next week.