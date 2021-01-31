January 30, 2021

An encampment reserved for farmworkers was erected on a city-owned parcel near First Street and Andrade Avenue that the city had previously considered selling to the federal government to install a secondary border barrier. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO Makeshift Farmworker Camp Near Border Draws Council Members Support 4 min read

Makeshift Farmworker Camp Near Border Draws Council Members Support

Julio Morales 2 days ago
Despite the lifting of California's stay-at-home order on Monday, Jan. 25, many schools in Imperial County, including the Calexico Unified School District, will not attempt a return to in-class instruction just yet. The inside of an empty classroom is shown at the Calexico High campus. | FILE PHOTO Lifted Order Brings Changes, Schools Maintain Distance 4 min read

Lifted Order Brings Changes, Schools Maintain Distance

Julio Morales 2 days ago
A scene from the 2020 Amazon Studios original film, “One Night in Miami …” is shown. The film, directed by Regina King, can be streamed on Prime Video. | COURTESY PHOTO Stream n’ Chill: ‘Cocktail Party’ Sets Up First Slate of Reviews 4 min read

Stream n’ Chill: ‘Cocktail Party’ Sets Up First Slate of Reviews

Richard Montenegro Brown 2 days ago
Swimmers for Holtville High School (left) and Calexico High School compete during a meet from a previous season. Swimming and cross country will be among the first sports allowed to resume in early February now that the state's stay-at-home order has been lifted. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CATHY PHILLIPS LARIOS High School Sports Ready to Run 6 min read

High School Sports Ready to Run

Priscilla Brown 2 days ago
LUKE PHILLIPS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION/COURTESY IMAGES Mexicali Rose Founder Marco Vera Edits for ‘WandaVision’ 8 min read

Mexicali Rose Founder Marco Vera Edits for ‘WandaVision’

Richard Montenegro Brown 2 days ago
Diners have a late lunch outside at Olive Garden at the Imperial Valley Mall in El Centro on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 26, a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the state’s stay-at-home order, allowing outdoor dining, among other types of businesses, to resume operations. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO Businesses Ready to Resume After Lifting of State Order 3 min read

Businesses Ready to Resume After Lifting of State Order

Priscilla Brown 2 days ago

Red Hill Bay at the Salton Sea is shown in this 2008 file photo. | COURTESY PHOTO Hearing: Millions Available for Red Hill Bay, IID Calls Witnesses 5 min read

Hearing: Millions Available for Red Hill Bay, IID Calls Witnesses

Calexico Chronicle 3 hours ago
JB Hamby photo banner LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dust Up at the Salton Sea 4 min read

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dust Up at the Salton Sea

Calexico Chronicle 4 hours ago
