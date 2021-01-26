Linsey Dale has been appointed the new Registrar of Voters/Election Manager for the county of Imperial. | COURTESY PHOTO

Imperial County Public Information Officer Linsey Dale has been appointed as the new Registrar of Voters/Elections Manager, announced County Executive Officer Tony Rouhotas Jr. in a press release on Tuesday morning, Jan. 26.

The Registrar of Voters plans, organizes, and oversees all operations and activities of the department, including the registration of voters and conducting all primary, general, and special elections in the county, according to the press release.

Dale will assume her new duties Friday, Jan. 29.

Dale joined the County Executive Office in 2018 as public information officer and recently served on the Elections Transition Team overseeing the November 2020 General Election. She formerly served as the executive director of the Imperial County Farm Bureau.

“We are looking forward to working with Mrs. Dale in this new capacity and are confident that her communication and management skills will help to increase the quality and accessibility of the services the Elections Office currently provides to our community,” Imperial County Board of Supervisors’ Chairman Michael W. Kelley stated in the release.

An Imperial Valley native, Dale earned her Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration from San Diego State University in 2005. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the 45th District Agricultural Association and is adviser to the Junior Fair Board.

“I know that Mrs. Dale will be bring her positive energy to a very complex and busy office,” Rouhotas stated in the release. “Mrs. Dale has proven herself throughout our current pandemic to be a person that can maintain clear vision and direction while working under pressure. Her combination of talent and thinking outside of the box will transition well into this office setting and prepare us for more successes in the future.”

Upon her appointment, Ms. Dale stated, “From my time volunteering on local campaigns in my 20s to my recent work on the Elections Transition Team, I feel that many roads have prepared me for this position. I am ready to lead the department to increased efficiencies and administering honest and transparent elections for the people of Imperial County.”

Dale replaces Debra Porter, who retired from the position in December 2020.

On Friday, when Dale transitions over to the elections department, the public information officer post will be taken on temporarily by Intergovernmental Relations Director Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter, with the assistance of Dale, until the position can be filled, Terrazas-Baxter said.