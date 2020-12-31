Service organization Familia del Valle’s distribution team is shown in Slab City recently when the group provided donations to the homeless in the Niland and Slab City areas. Among the group are Familia del Valle’s core members, Camila Musso (second from left), Vanessa Kilps (third from left), Angel de Dios (fourth), and Yomar Aguilar (seventh). | COURTESY PHOTO

Meet the five teens from the Imperial Valley who have come together to form Familia del Valle, a community service organization aimed at reaching out to the homeless of the county through grassroots efforts and social media.

YOMAR AGUILAR, 19, EL CENTRO, FOUNDER

“My name is Yomar Aguilar. I was born and raised here in the Imperial Valley. I recently graduated from Southwest High School, Class of 2020. I am currently attending IVC where I then plan to transfer to a UC to major in International Relations and minor in economics. … My end goal is to attend law school to then practice appellate litigation. For now, I spend my time playing chess, taking care of my German shepherd, and giving back to the community I consider my home.”

JASMINE FLORES, 18, EL CENTRO, OUTREACH

“My name is Jasmine Flores. I am a freshman attending both IVC and SDSU doing the IVUP program. I would like to say I’m an outgoing person with a bubbly personality. My career plan is to become a lawyer and work in the Innocence Project.”

CAMILA MUSSO, 18, CALEXICO, OUTREACH LEADER

“Hi! My name is Camila Musso, I am a student at Imperial Valley College studying towards a degree in nursing. I’m passionate about helping those in need, whether it’s animals, the environment, or other people. Which is why I am so happy to be part of an organization such as Familia Del Valle.”

VANESSA KILPS, 18, CALEXICO, SOCIAL MEDIA COORDINATOR

“My name is Vanessa Kilps and I’ve lived in Calexico my whole life. I graduated from Calexico High School last year and I currently attend UC Berkeley. I have always had a passion for helping others and advocating for human rights, which is why I joined Familia Del Valle.”

ANGEL DE DIOS, 16, CALEXICO, MEMBER

“My name is Angel De Dios. I am a junior at Calexico High School. In the future, I hope to major in Political Science and minor in Psychology. From there, I would move on towards law school. As a 16-year-old, I am involved with community programs and school-related programs like Band and Right-Hand Committee to help Calexico prosper.”