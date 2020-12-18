County, Local Cities Partner to Provide Financial Assistance to Public

COVID-19 Local Updates - Calexico Chronicle

The County of Imperial is partnering with the cities of Brawley, Calipatria, Calexico, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial, and Westmorland to provide assistance for households delinquent on water, sewer, and trash bills. Funding is provided by the Imperial County Coronavirus Relief Fund.

“Our communities have been hit hard financially by COVID-19. We appreciate the assistance of the local cities to help identify families impacted and to ensure basic utilities continue in their homes,” Chairman of the Board and District 2 Supervisor Luis A. Plancarte stated.

Individuals in need of assistance are encouraged to contact their home city for additional information and availability of funds.

-Advertisement- It's Ok, Seek Help! Get More Information Here

City of Brawley: (760) 344-8941

City of Calexico: (760) 768-2110

City of Calipatria; (760) 348-4141

City of El Centro: (760) 337-4510

City of Holtville: (760) 356-2913

City of Imperial: (760) 355-4373

City of Westmorland: (760) 344-5896

Requests for assistance will be accepted until December 29, 2020 or until funding is no longer available.