Some 430 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $1.2 million were confiscated from a Chevy passenger and cargo van trying to enter the United States at the Calexico West Port of Entry on Sunday, Dec. 6. | COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Sunday, Dec. 6, stopped an alleged smuggling attempt of 430 pounds of methamphetamine at the Calexico West Port of Entry, according to a press release.

The incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. when a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the rear door of a Chevrolet Express cargo/passenger van waiting to enter the United States from Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection officers referred the vehicle and its driver, a U.S. citizen, to secondary inspection where an X-ray imaging-system operator observed anomalies in the van. During further inspection, officers removed 23 packages weighing approximately 430 pounds from the vehicle’s floor and spare tire.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1.2 million. Officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle.

The driver was immediately arrested and turned over to special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.