Ho Ho Ho, Calexico! Milunolights Rocks!

CALEXICO — Check out the annual Milunolights holiday lights show at 1001 Desert View St. in the Rainbow Park subdivision of Calexico, now through Jan. 6.

The Lopez family goes all out every year, creating a memorable experience with lights synchronized to music on 101.5 FM on your vehicle’s radio. The show runs nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you’re on foot, don’t forget to wear a mask, and social distancing is advised by the Lopez family.

They also are asking for donations of items this holiday season that would benefit the homeless, through their partnership with the Brown Bag Coalition. Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the their home.

For a list of items needed, check out the website: https://www.milunolights.com/donate

