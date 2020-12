Home » Local News » VIDEO: Sandalwood Drive Luminarias (An El Centro Christmas Tradition) VIDEO: Sandalwood Drive Luminarias (An El Centro Christmas Tradition)

The luminarias of Sandalwood Drive in El Centro are shown on Wednesday night, Dec. 23. The luminarias are put out each Dec. 23 and 24, and have been a tradition for decades, some say started by Calexico native Anna Terrazas, who passed away in June. | CAMILO GARCIA JR> PHOTO