Imperial County Supervisors’ Chairman Luis Plancarte (left) and El Centro Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Adolphe Edward appear during a joint press conference/Facebook Live COVID update in front of a medical tent at El Centro Regional on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1. | VIDEO SCREEN CAPTURE

The severity in COVID cases appears to be ratcheting up locally as six deaths related to coronavirus were reported among Imperial County’s two hospitals on Monday, Nov. 30, according to El Centro Regional Medical Center’s chief executive.

Four COVID-related deaths were recorded at the El Centro hospital alone, the most since the pandemic began locally, chief administrator Adolphe Edward said during an interview with this newspaper Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1.

A Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District spokeswoman could not immediately confirm that two deaths occurred at the Brawley hospital, but she said that was likely correct. Edward said the two other deaths were at Pioneers.

-Advertisement- It's Ok, Seek Help! Get More Information Here

The announcement came as Edward and Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairman Luis Plancarte joined together Tuesday afternoon to plead with the public via Facebook Live to adhere to existing state and local health orders in the face of escalating COVID cases, hospitalizations, and, now, deaths.

In a follow-up discussion after the live update, Edward said the hospital’s projections are that by Friday, Dec. 4, to Saturday, Dec. 5, there will be around 65 COVID-positive patients admitted.

“Those are the highest levels we’ve seen, even in the first wave,” he said.

Imperial County, and much of the state, is bracing for additional and more stringent stay-at-home orders from the state after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned during a press conference Nov. 30 that more aggressive tactics to stem the rising number of cases throughout the state are being considered.

Although no announcement had come from the state as of Tuesday afternoon, Plancarte predicted during the joint update with Edward that a looming lockdown is inevitable at this rate.

Hospitalizations, and the severity of cases that come along with that, are of particular concern as healthcare officials worry that COVID will overrun resources. While it appears Imperial County has the physical capacity to house more patients, it might not have all the personnel needed to treat them, Imperial County Public Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Munday said during a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning.

As an example, he said the Alternate Care Site at Imperial Valley College, which is alleviating some of the patient load from the two hospitals as it takes in less severe COVID cases on the mend, is built to serve 80 patients, but he said its does not have the staff to treat those 80 patients at present.

There were 18 patients in the ACS on Tuesday and enough staff on hand to treat a total of 30, stated county Public Health spokesperson Maria Peinado in an email.

In terms of daily census numbers for the hospitals, El Centro Regional had 62 COVID-positive patients in the hospital on Nov. 30 and 56 on Dec. 1. Pioneers had 26 COVID cases on Nov. 30 and 21 on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, Imperial County had 1,087 active COVID cases, for a total of 16,364 COVID cases, as of 10 a.m. Dec. 1. The county’s surveillance dashboard still showed 356 deaths; the six new deaths likely won’t be reflected in that count for a couple of weeks due to delays in death reporting.

The county also had a positivity rate at 29.69 percent and 86.91 per day per 100,000 residents (unadjusted).

“We’re quite high in terms of deaths and cases for a county of our size,” Public Health Director Jeanette Angulo said Tuesday morning. Of the high number of cases per 100,000 residents, Angulo added, “Unadjusted tells the true activity in our community.”

While Imperial County awaits word of more stringent measures, Mexicali is already preparing for a tightening of restrictions.

An increase in hospitalizations and deaths prompted Baja California Secretary of Public Health Alonso Pérez Rico to announce on Dec. 1 that more restrictions can be expected across the state.

“Right now, everything indicates we’re going to transition to the red (tier),” Pérez said in a video clip that was broadcast online by Mexicali-based news station Canal 66.

Mexico has a four-tiered colored system that corresponds with varying levels of restrictions, with red being the most restrictive, solely allowing for the operation of essential businesses and for residents to take walks nearby their homes.

Pérez said officials are going to evaluate the department’s next steps but assured the public that not all activities that are currently permitted would come to a complete standstill.

He did indicate, however, that the number of patrons inside venues and forums would be further restricted, but not completely shuttered.

As of Dec. 1, the city of Mexicali had 310 active cases, a total of 11,327 positive cases and 1,788 deaths to date, the state’s website reported.

Also, on Nov. 30, Mexicali Mayor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda shared a video on her Facebook page encouraging residents to remain indoors as much as possible and to refrain from hosting and attending large gatherings in the coming weeks.

“The hospitals are dangerously close to filling,” Ávila said.

Her announcement also included a telephone number for residents to call to report large gatherings that are not permitted under the more restrictive red tier.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.