California Highway Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol personnel and vehicles are present at the scene of an accident in which a Mexican national and undocumented immigrant was struck and killed by a Border Patrol agent’s vehicle on Anza Road east of Bowker Road on the outskirts of Calexico on the night of Nov. 6. The results of a probe into the accident are still pending from the Highway Patrol. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY LAW ENFORCEMENT AND FIRE

A short funeral service will be held in Colton on Friday, Dec. 4, for the migrant who was struck and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent outside Calexico, and the next day his body will be sent home to his mother in San Francisco del Rincón, Guanajuato, Mexico, according to an extended family member.

Meanwhile, a San Diego-based attorney is in the process of being retained by the mother of that migrant, 21-year-old Heli Daniel Segura-Avina, who was struck by the agent the night of Nov. 6 and died a few hours later in a Palm Springs trauma unit.

All of this comes several weeks before a final report is scheduled to be completed by the California Highway Patrol on the collision that took place on Anza Road east of Bowker Road on the outskirts of Calexico.

A Highway Patrol public information officer out of the El Centro station said there is no timeframe on the completion of the report, yet the attorney for the family of Segura-Avina said on Monday, Nov. 30, that he was told the report would be done in three to four weeks.

The case is also reportedly being investigated by the Mexican consulate’s office, but the consul in Calexico, Ricardo Navarrete, did not return messages left with his office last week.

There seems to be some dispute as to where Segura-Avina was at the time he was struck and killed, and that is what the attorney, Eugene Iredale, hopes to learn after the completion of the report.

Border Patrol officials said the agent claimed Segura-Avina was laying in the road at the time of the collision, but an initial report by the Highway Patrol suggests Segura-Avina might have been upright and moving when struck.

“That autopsy will show us injury and impact on the body and give us a real understanding of whether he was laying down or standing up,” Iredale said.

(To read the initial story and see statements and media releases tied to the case, click here.)

The autopsy was conducted by a Riverside County medical examiner because Segura-Avina died in Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs after he was transported there by air ambulance helicopter. Riverside County officials confirmed Segura-Avina’s identity and the fact he was believed to be an undocumented immigrant.

He died from blunt-force trauma and compound-fracture injuries, according to the report of responding Highway Patrol Officer Cuauhtémoc Beltran.

Details into the Accident

Sometime around 8:40 or 8:45 p.m. Nov. 6, a U.S. Border Patrol agent, who was not identified by either the Highway Patrol nor U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was traveling east on Anza Road in a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup when he struck Segura-Avina, according to the Highway Patrol report from Officer Beltran.

Before Beltran’s initial report was released to the media on the morning of Nov. 9, Customs and Border Protection issued its own statement on the incident on Nov. 7.

In the Customs and Border Patrol statement, the agent claimed the man was laying in the road at the time of the collision.

An agent assigned to the El Centro Sector’s Calexico station was apparently responding to an “illegal entry of individuals into the United States from Mexico” about 8:40 p.m. when the agent, while responding to the area in his vehicle, “was unable to avoid colliding with an individual laying in the road,” according to the CBP statement emailed to media by El Centro Sector Special Operations Supervisor Agent Jorge L. Rivera-Navarro.

Beltran’s report, however, indicated the man who was killed was apparently moving across eastbound Anza Road in a northerly direction at the time of the collision. It specifically uses the term “traveling,” which was affirmed by a Highway Patrol spokesperson the morning of Nov. 9.

However, during a subsequent conversation with California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Arturo Platero Jr. on Nov. 10, he said a final determination on the details into the collision are still under review and investigation by both agencies.

After speaking with Border Patrol officials further, Platero said, “It appears the subject was on the ground at the time of the impact.”

“The U.S. Border Patrol is working with relevant authorities to identify the individual. (Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General) was notified and is conducting its assessment. The California Highway Patrol is investigating in coordination with CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which will also review this incident,” according to the CBP statement from Nov. 7.

“As the investigation develops and more details are released, we will update,” stated Rivera-Navarro in the Nov. 7 email.

Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request on Tuesday, Dec. 1, for an update into the investigation.

Rivera-Navarro on the morning of Nov. 9 was asked to offer clarity into the initial conflicting reports between the CBP statement and the initial Highway Patrol media release.

“The Border Patrol is cooperating with all the agencies investigating this incident. At this time, we have no further comment as this is an ongoing investigation. An official report will be generated by those investigating agencies and released at the conclusion of their investigation,” Rivera-Navarro stated Nov. 9.

More on Heli Daniel Segura-Avina

Although few details about Segura-Avina were available, Iredale said the 21-year-old was not married and had no children, one of the reasons the attorney said he is being retained by the man’s mother to represent her.

And while Segura-Avina is a Mexican national, he does have family in California, said Olga Avina, who is related to the man through marriage.

The brief, two-hour Colton funeral service is being held so Segura-Avina’s brother and other stateside family members can say their goodbyes before his remains are sent back to San Francisco del Rincón on Saturday, Dec. 5, Olga Avina said.

Olga Avina is who originally contacted this newspaper through email a few days after the accident to say that the Highway Patrol had listed Segura-Avina’s home state in Mexico incorrectly. The report stated he was from Nayarit when he is from Guanajuato.