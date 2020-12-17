Home » Local News » PHOTOS: New Calexico School Board Trustees Sworn In PHOTOS: New Calexico School Board Trustees Sworn In December 16, 2020 Calexico Chronicle Newly re-elected Calexico Unified School District board Trustee Enrique Alvarado is sworn into office on Monday, Dec. 14, during a district board meeting. | VIDEO SCREEN CAPTURE Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) CALEXICO – Newly elected Calexico Unified School District board Trustees Margarita Magallanes and Enrique Alvarado were sworn in during a special board meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, via a livestream on the district’s YouTube channel. Newly elected Calexico Unified School District board Trustee Margarita Magallanes is sworn into office on Monday, Dec. 14, during a district board meeting. | VIDEO SCREEN CAPTURE