Home » Local News » PHOTOS: New Calexico School Board Trustees Sworn In

PHOTOS: New Calexico School Board Trustees Sworn In

Newly re-elected Calexico Unified School District board Trustee Enrique Alvarado is sworn into office on Monday, Dec. 14, during a district board meeting. | VIDEO SCREEN CAPTURE

CALEXICO – Newly elected Calexico Unified School District board Trustees Margarita Magallanes and Enrique Alvarado were sworn in during a special board meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, via a livestream on the district’s YouTube channel.

Newly elected Calexico Unified School District board Trustee Margarita Magallanes is sworn into office on Monday, Dec. 14, during a district board meeting. | VIDEO SCREEN CAPTURE