Calexico Wellness Center representatives (left and right) as an unidentified man prepares to receive a free flu shot during a free flu vaccination clinic at Las Palmas Swap Meet in Calexico on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Calexico Wellness Center and Las Palmas teamed up to provide 200 free flu shots. | CHRIS MARTINEZ PHOTO

CALEXICO — Las Palmas Swap Meet and Calexico Wellness Center teamed up on Wednesday, Dec. 23, to provide shoppers and vendors at the open-air market 200 free flu vaccinations, Las Palmas management announced.

“We did this for the shoppers and community for a fun, safe shopping environment, and more events will be held like this in the future,” Las Palmas operations manager, Chris Martinez, said. “It was all last minute just so we can make the shoppers feel safe.”

In addition to the vaccinations, Martinez said Calexico Wellness Center and representatives from El Centro Regional Medical Center’s “Ventanilla de Salud” were on site with informational materials and distributing personal protective equipment, in addition to conducting blood-pressure checks.

Martinez added in order for businesses to stay open during this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to create partnerships that help maintain the health of the public.