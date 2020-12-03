Forrester Road bridge work approved, should be finished by beginning of January

The closed bridge on Forrester Road where it crosses the West Main Canal is shown on Monday, Nov. 30. The roadway between Imler Road and West Keystone Road has been closed since late September after the county declared an emergency due to conditions on the roadway. The bridge itself is OK, said Imperial County Public Works Supervisor John Gay, but the roadway leading up to the bridge is starting to erode. | CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the bridge on Forrester Road spanning the Westside Main Canal should be open by the beginning of January.

COURTESY IMAGE

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors ratified an agreement with Hazard Construction Co. for emergency construction services at the Forrester Road bridge during its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The roadway at the Westside Main Canal between Imler Road and West Keystone Road has been closed since late September after the county declared an emergency due to conditions on the roadway. The bridge itself is OK, said Public Works Supervisor John Gay, but the roadway leading up to the bridge is starting to erode. A key component of the road work was getting a power line that was in the vicinity moved.

The county received three bids for work on the roadway, with Hazard Construction submitting the lowest bid just under $875,000. No impact is expected on the county’s general fund. The costs are being paid through road maintenance and rehabilitation funds.

The county’s Public Works Department already entered into the agreement with Hazard Construction to complete the work as it is defined as emergency work. The agreement went before the county board as a formality; the board voted unanimously.

The company plans to work seven days a week and 12-hour days to get the work completed, Gay said. A notice to proceed with the work was issued last week, and the goal is to have work done by the beginning of January.